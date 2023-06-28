Who is John Buccigross’ ex-wife, Melissa? A Glimpse into the personal life of ESPN Anchor

John Buccigross is the long-term ESPN anchor, who was married to Melissa Buccigross. Melissa Jane Monroe was born of Italian ethnicity on May 10, 1969. John Buccigross and his significant other, Melissa Buccigross, fell for each other in early 1990.

The couple tied the knot on September 11, 1991. The Buccigross arranged for an Italian-style wedding, making the day more memorable. Despite being the wedded wife of a prominent figure in the realm of sports, Melissa chose to lead a simple, yet private life. As a housewife and mother, she dedicated her time to growing the family with love and care.

John Buccigross and Melissa are parents of three. She accepted motherhood in 1992 when her first child, Malorie Buccigross, was born. The celebrity daughter Malorie is now a successful young adult, who currently resides in Chicago with her partner, Jack. The ex-couples loving family grew by two more kids, Brett Buccigross and Jack Buccigross.

In 2017, Melissa and John Buccigross started experiencing a slew of difficulties in their relationship after having a marital union that lasted more than 25 years. As a result, they made the challenging decision to divorce on March 28, 2017. Despite separating, both partners were able to finish their relationship amicably and have remained friends.

John Buccigross’ professional career as an ESPN anchor

Buccigross has made a name for himself in the world of television, mostly through his work on the highly regarded SportsCenter and "Baseball Tonight". Both shows have won Emmys. He served as the "NHL 2Night" program's host from 1998 to 2004. For his outstanding work with renowned commentators Barry Melrose, Ray Ferraro, and Darren Pang, he was nominated for an Emmy.

Buccigross fills the role of lead host for the network's brand-new weekly program "The Point". He is also a ‘"play-by-play" commentator and studio host for the NHL on ESPN. As the writer of a weekly NHL piece that appeared on ESPN.com from 2001 through 2010, Buccigross showcased his writing abilities.

Contrary to original rumors, Buccigross avoided being laid off in April 2017, when ESPN laid off a large number of their on-air team. This included a sizable portion of their hockey staff. Despite the fact that his contract was set to end that summer, he persisted and gave ESPN another vital contribution.

