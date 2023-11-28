Who is John Hynes' wife? All we need to know about new Wild HC's wife Sarah Mikla Hynes

John Hynes, the newly appointed head coach of the Minnesota Wild, is well-known for his great NHL career, and his wife, Sarah Mikla Hynes, continues to play a big part in it.

Born in September of 1970 in Hammond, Wisconsin, Sarah can often be seen cheering for Hynes from the stands during games, highlighting her unwavering support.

She graduated from St. Croix Central High School in 1991, and in 1996, she earned a bachelor's degree in movement science from the University of Pittsburgh, where she was a four-year letter winner in volleyball.

As a senior, Sarah was named the team captain and received the Senior Student-Athlete of Distinction recognition. Additionally, she was awarded All-Big East in 1994.

Sarah was recognized as one of the most formidable Division I athletes. After her bachelor’s, she decided to pursue a master’s degree in teaching health and physical education. Alongside her studies, she served as an assistant coach for the volleyball team.

After college, Sarah spent three years as an assistant coach in Division I. She coached both the Milwaukee Sting Volleyball Club and Oak Creek High School.

Moreover, she dedicated herself to teaching health and physical education. In 2000, Sarah joined the University of Daytona as a coach and achieved remarkable success by mentoring seven all-conference players and four all-region players over a span of two years.

Furthermore, Sarah also served as the director of the Wisconsin Badgers women's volleyball team.

Sarah and John first crossed paths in their university’s weight room, marking the beginning of their love story. The couple shares three daughters named Sophia, Julia, and Anna.

John Hynes’s coaching career

John Hynes had a coaching career in both the NHL and AHL. From 2015 to 2019, he served as head coach for the New Jersey Devils followed by coaching the Nashville Predators from 2020 to 2023. However, his time with the Predators came to an end on May 30, when he was relieved of his duties.

Hynes has an impressive record as an NHL head coach, with 284 wins, 255 losses, and 63 overtime losses in a total of 602 games played.

Prior to his NHL career, Hynes made a name for himself in the AHL, where he served as head coach for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the AHL affiliate team of the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2009 to 2015.