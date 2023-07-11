Who is John Paddock? All you need to know about Regina Pats' recently retired GM

John Paddock, a prominent figure in Canadian ice hockey, recently retired as the senior vice president of hockey operations for the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Paddock, born on June 9, 1954, has had an extensive career as both a player and a coach.

During his playing days, Paddock was selected in the 1974 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals. Although he only played eight games with the Capitals, he made a memorable impact in the 1980 Stanley Cup Finals while playing for the Philadelphia Flyers. He scored the tying goal in Game 6, sending it into overtime, but the New York Islanders eventually claimed the Cup.

Throughout his career, the former executive primarily played in the minor leagues, notably with the Maine Mariners of the AHL, before retiring as a player in 1983-84.

Paddock then transitioned into coaching, where he achieved significant success. In the AHL, he won five Calder Cup championships, two as a player and three as a head coach. His coaching prowess led to his induction into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2010. Paddock later served as the head coach for the Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators in the NHL, and he reached the Stanley Cup Finals twice as an executive with different teams.

Known for his positive impact on players, coaches, and staff, Paddock's retirement marks the end of his nine-year tenure with the Regina Pats, during which he held various positions, including general manager and head coach. His contributions to the sport have left a lasting legacy, and he will be remembered as a respected figure in the world of ice hockey.

A look at John Paddock's coaching career

John Paddock has had an extensive coaching career in ice hockey. He began coaching in the AHL with the Maine Mariners, winning the Calder Cup in his first year. He later coached the Hershey Bears, leading them to another Calder Cup victory in 1988.

Paddock then became the head coach of the Winnipeg Jets in 1991, making history as the first Manitoba-born coach of the franchise. He also served as the Jets' general manager during his tenure.

Paddock later joined the Ottawa Senators, coaching their AHL affiliate and eventually becoming the head coach of the Senators themselves. He achieved early success with Ottawa, setting records for the best start in NHL history.

However, he was fired in 2008 after a slump in performance. He then had stints with the Philadelphia Flyers, coaching their AHL affiliate and serving as assistant general manager. In 2014, he joined the WHL's Regina Pats as head coach and senior vice president of hockey operations.

