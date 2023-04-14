Who is Jonathan Drouin's girlfriend, Marie-Laurence? Exploring the love life of Montreal Canadiens star

Jonathan Drouin, a well-known left-wing hockey player, has been in a committed relationship with his girlfriend, Marie-Laurence, since 2017. Although they have maintained a low-key lifestyle, their six-year love story has been quite eventful.

Marie Laurence is an animal lover and a dog person. Her love for ice hockey began because of her dedication to her partner, and she is a huge fan of the Montreal Canadiens, Jonathan's team. She frequently posts pictures of her family and partner on Instagram.

The couple started dating in 2017, the same year that Jonathan signed with the Montreal Canadiens. They have been to many places worldwide and are known as one of the NHL's favorite couples. They enjoy ice hockey and golf together and have spent quality time in Saint Petersburg, Florida, Tremblant, and Laguna Beach, California.

Marie has a pet that has the same birth date as her boyfriend, which falls on March 29th. Marie consistently greets Drouin first on his special day, as evidenced by a post shared on March 29th, 2019.

Their relationship reached a new level of commitment when they welcomed their first baby in February 2022. The couple settled with their small family in Montreal and have been living in the same place for the last five years.

A look at Jonathan Drouin's NHL career

Jonathan Drouin has had a tumultuous NHL career thus far, marked by ups and downs both on and off the ice. He was originally drafted third overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2013, and was expected to be a key piece of the team's future. However, he struggled to live up to those expectations. He was eventually traded to the Montreal Canadiens in 2017.

Despite signing a lucrative six-year contract with the Canadiens, Jonathan Drouin has continued to struggle with consistency and injury issues. He has shown flashes of brilliance, such as matching his career-high points total in his second season with the Canadiens. He has also been hampered by injuries, including a wrist injury that ended his 2021-22 season early.

Off the ice, Jonathan Drouin has also faced personal struggles, including anxiety and insomnia that caused him to take a leave of absence during the 2020-21 season. He has also been recognized for his charitable work, with the Canadiens submitting him for consideration for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

As Drouin enters the final year of his contract with the Canadiens, he finds himself a healthy scratch to start the season. Despite the challenges he has faced, Drouin is still a young player with plenty of potential.

