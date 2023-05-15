Who is Jonathan Marchessault’s wife Alexandra? Glimpse into the personal life of Vegas Golden Knights forward

Alexandra Marchessault, known initially as Alexandra Gravel, is married to professional hockey forward Jonathan Marchessault. Although they were married on July 27, 2013, the relationship's starting date remains a mystery. Jonathan revealed a photo of Alex on his Instagram account in 2012, proving they were dating then.

Jonathan Marchessault’s family has four kids and resides in Summerlin, Nevada. James, their first son, was born in 2014; Victoria, their first daughter, was born in 2015. The power couple had their third son Will in 2018. The family welcomed their fourth son, Henry John, in 2019.

Alexandra places a high value on spending time with her loved ones and is committed to being an excellent mother to their kids. She frequently appears on Instagram interacting with other wives of Vegas Golden Knights ice hockey players, often appearing in coordinated outfits and supporting their men in games. They identify as the "Golden Girls" together.

Jonathan Marchessault’s hockey career

Jonathan Marchessault previously played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers before signing with the Vegas Golden Knights. However, he has had a significant impact since the Golden Knights selected him in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, and he is now a crucial part of the team's offense.

Since the 1967-68 St. Louis Blues, Vegas is the only expansion team to make it to the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season, thanks mainly to the hockey forward Marchessault’s performances. During the 2018 season, the Golden Knights signed Marchessault to a six-year, $30 million contract deal due to his performance.

In the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), Jonathan Marchessault spent his entire junior hockey career with the Quebec Remparts. He joined the organization at the age of 16 in the 2007–08 season after being chosen by them in the 12th round. He had a standout junior career, earning the Gaetan Duchesne Trophy as the QMJHL's best defensive player in the 2009–10 campaign and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Player of the Week honor in December 2010.

Marchessault was the alternate captain for Quebec in his final year of junior hockey and had the sixth-best regular-season scoring average in the QMJHL. He also owned the league record for game-winning goals with 11, and despite being eliminated in the semi-finals, he became the only player in QMJHL history to lead the league in postseason scoring despite not playing in the championship game.

