Who is Jordan Bean? All we know about Toronto Maple Leafs video coach and his work experience

Jordan Bean is the current Video Analyst for the Toronto Maple Leafs, whose extensive experience has made him an invaluable asset to the team. Bean's journey in the hockey world started with a Bachelor's degree in sports management from Brock University, where he laid the foundation for his future endeavors.

During his formative years, Bean's passion for the sport led him to intern with the Guelph Storm hockey club in 2011, where he contributed to media relations and community relations projects. His commitment to player development became evident as he took on the role of a hockey instructor, assisting former NHL player Eric Calder in on-ice skills development programs for minor hockey players.

Jordan Bean's journey continued as he delved into hockey journalism, serving as a Buffalo Sabres Hockey Columnist at Finsided.com in 2012. His writing power allowed him to cover the Buffalo Sabres extensively. The following year, he embraced the role of a Scouting Trainee at Guelph Storm Hockey Club, compiling reports on Minor Midget AAA prospects and gaining valuable insights into player evaluation.

In the pursuit of a comprehensive understanding of the hockey landscape, Bean interned at Octagon Hockey in 2014, contributing to NHL Trade Deadline and Free Agency preparations. His dedication extended to scouting and reporting on OHL players. This multifaceted approach set the stage for his role as an Assistant Coaching Staff with Video at the Kitchener Rangers OHL Hockey Club, where he utilized STEVA video software for in-game analysis.

The evolution of Bean's career continued with his stint as a Video Analyst at Stathletes Inc., where he analyzed videos and tracked advanced statistics. His return to the Kitchener Rangers as a Video Coach/Statistical Analyst further solidified his reputation in the field.

In 2016, Jordan Bean's expertise earned him the role of U17 World Hockey Challenge Team Canada Red Video Coach at Hockey Canada. Finally, in August 2016, he joined the Toronto Maple Leafs as a Video Analyst, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a unique perspective.

Toronto Maple Leafs video coach Jordan Bean's match-winning call against Calgary Flames

In Thursday night's clash between the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs, the spotlight fell on the disallowed goal by Flames' rookie Connor Zary.

The turning point of the game emerged when Jordan Bean strategically initiated a coach's challenge that nullified the game-tying goal by Zary. The rookie's third-period solo effort appeared to have salvaged the game for the Flames.

During a crucial timeout, the Maple Leafs decided to challenge the goal for a missed stoppage, a move orchestrated by Jordan Bean. The challenge, focused on a "Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass," exposed Flames forward Blake Coleman's hand pass to Jordan Oesterle at 11:30 of the third period, precisely 8:30 elapsed time before Zary's goal.

Aligned with NHL Rule 79.1, the decision to disallow the goal reflected the impact of Coleman's hand pass on the play. This strategic move by Jordan Bean and the Maple Leafs contributed to their 4-3 victory.