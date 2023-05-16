Jordan Eberle, the famous right-wing hockey star for Seattle Kraken, has been winning the hearts of the Kraken fans ever since his selection in the Oilers in the 2008 NHL entry draft. Such prolific performance on the ice has made his fans curious about his married life and wife.

Lauren Rodych, the beloved wife of Jordan Eberle, is a cheerful, independent lady with a friendly demeanor, born in Canada on November 22, 1988. She has a strong feeling of generosity and takes part in numerous humanitarian activities. Lauren excels as a pianist and singer and adores exhibiting her abilities in front of an audience.

"Miss Lauren's Music Studio" is her music studio, which she manages with dedication. She graduated with a music degree from the prestigious University of Calgary and passed the challenging Royal Conservatory of Music exams.

She is a teacher by day and operates a business called "Steeped Tea Fusion," where she offers high-end tea blends and related accouterments. Additionally, Lauren has written a cookbook that displays her talent.

Kraken star Jordan Eberle and Lauren started dating in 2007 when they were both 16 years old. The couple had become accustomed to maintaining a long-distance relationship because of Jordan's frequent moves.

Even yet, they remained committed to one another and dated for ten years until getting engaged in the summer of 2016. On July 22, 2017, the pair tied the knot in Calgary, Alberta, marking their tenth wedding anniversary the same year.

The couple's love story developed further; soon after that, they added a new member to their family. Their first kid, a stunning daughter named Collins, who was born on March 16, 2020, gave them great love and happiness.

Jordan Eberle’s hockey career

Eberle had an incredible ice hockey potential when he was young, and his abilities were on full display when playing for Hockey Regina's tier-1 Kings novice club. He tallied 216 goals across 60 games in the 1999-2000 season, showcasing his exceptional skills.

Jordan Eberle moved up to the midget levels with the Calgary Buffaloes of the Alberta Midget Hockey League (AMHL) after being selected by his hometown team, the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL), in the 7th round with the 126th overall pick in the 2005 WHL Bantam Draft.

At the 2006 Mac's Midget Hockey Tournament, he scored twice for the Buffaloes against the Prince Albert Mintos to help them win the bronze medal.

Poll : 0 votes