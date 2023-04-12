Who is Joseph Woll? Meet the Leafs' goaltender who put a pride sticker beside Jesus on the cross on his helmet

Joseph Woll is a goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was called up to the NHL squad for the team's Pride Night game. He used the platform to make a big statement.

Woll, who is a devout Catholic and describes his faith as a centering force in his life, has a crucified Jesus Christ on his helmet, along with an angel wing. Despite many players citing religion as their reason to boycott all things Pride, Woll did the opposite.

He wore a Pride Tape on his stick and the backs of his skates throughout the game. He even placed the Pride sticker right beside Jesus on the cross on his helmet.

katie @itsmitchmarney Joseph Woll, who started for the Leafs during the Pride game tonight, wore Pride Tape on his stick and the backs of his skates throughout the game.



A look at Joseph Woll's NHL career

Joseph Woll's NHL career is off to a promising start with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The young goaltender played three years of college hockey with Boston College, where he modeled his style of play after Carey Price's. Woll took over the starting role in net for Boston after Thatcher Demko graduated.

Woll's international experience includes representing the United States at the 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships. He won a gold medal in 2017, where he appeared in two games with a 1.50 goals against average (GAA) and .932 save percentage. The following year, he started five games in the tournament and helped Team USA win the bronze medal.

The Toronto Maple Leafs drafted Woll in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the team on March 24, 2019. He later signed a one-year contract extension in July 2021.

Woll made his NHL debut on November 13, 2021, against the Buffalo Sabres, where he made 23 saves in a 5-4 win. He played a total of four games that season with the Maple Leafs and went 3-1-0 with a 2.76 GAA and a .911 save percentage.

Joseph Woll was recalled by the Maple Leafs on November 6, 2021, after Petr Mrázek suffered an injury. On February 11, 2022, he signed a three-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs, solidifying his position as part of the team's future. The goaltender also participated in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic Game, showcasing his skills to a wider audience.

Woll's passion for the game and dedication to improving his play have already made him a standout player to watch.

