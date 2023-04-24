Who is Justin Braun's wife Jessica Lysiak? Meet the private chef who was a contestant in America's MasterChef

Jessica Lysiak is married to former NHL defenseman Justin Braun. Together, they have two daughters, Madison and Summer Grace. Lysiak is a private chef and former contestant on the American version of MasterChef.

Sam Carchidi @BroadStBull Jessica and Justin Braun with their daughter at #Flyers ’ holiday party Sunday in Voorhees. Photo: Zack Hill. Jessica and Justin Braun with their daughter at #Flyers’ holiday party Sunday in Voorhees. Photo: Zack Hill. https://t.co/JjGT3yiiGo

Jessica's passion for cooking began at a young age. She was inspired by her father, former NHL All-Star Tom Lysiak. Growing up in Georgia, the family would often cook together. She learned to make her father's favorite cake, a nutty bundt cake with rum glaze, which has now become a favorite in her own household.

After gaining experience cooking on private yachts, Jessica decided to audition for MasterChef in 2013. She made it to the top three contestants, impressing notoriously tough judge Gordon Ramsay with her skill in fileting a fish.

During her time on the show, Jessica was unable to communicate with her then-boyfriend Justin Braun. But upon her return, she showed him the ropes in the kitchen. Justin admitted to struggling with cooking steaks before he met Jessica. But with her guidance, he has become a master at it.

In addition to teaching her husband how to cook, Jessica has also introduced him to the joys of homemade pasta sauce, made from scratch with freshly boiled tomatoes. Justin says that everything his wife makes is delicious, thanks to the extra love and attention she puts into each dish.

One of Jessica's specialties is the Lysiak/Braun Family Rum Cake, made with chopped pecans, yellow cake mix, and gold rum. The cake is drizzled with a sweet glaze made from sugar, butter, water, and more rum. It's a family favorite that was passed down from Jessica's father. It is sure to impress any dessert lover.

A look at Justin Braun's NHL career

Justin Braun signed an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks in 2010 and quickly made his mark in the AHL. He made his pro debut with the Worcester Sharks on April 7, 2010, tallying three assists in his first game. He was called up to the NHL just a few months later on November 24, 2010, and made his debut against the Vancouver Canucks.

Over the course of his time with the Sharks, Justin Braun established himself as a reliable, all-around defenseman who could play big minutes and contribute offensively when needed.

Braun was known for his hard shot from the point and his ability to shut down opposing players. He was a key part of the Sharks' run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, scoring two goals in the series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Justin Braun was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in June 2019. He continued to be a reliable presence on the blue line. In his first season with the Flyers, he tallied 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 62 games.

He split the 2021-22 season between the Flyers and the New York Rangers before rejoining the Flyers for his final season. He played his final NHL game against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 13 and announced his retirement from hockey on Monday.

