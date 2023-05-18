Who is Justin Pogge? Meet the former Maple Leafs goalie who announced his retirement today

Justin Pogge, a former Canadian World Juniors standout, is putting up his cleats and starting a new chapter.

Pogge is stuck in time in the minds of many hockey fans. They remember him as the innocent-looking teenager who led Team Canada to victory on home ice at the 2006 World Juniors in Vancouver.

But that gangly youngster now inhabits the body of a 37-year-old man who is prepared to switch to a different line of employment as Pogge exits the ice at the MVM Arena in Budapest.

Pogge once received hundreds of reporters in his face and was the center of attention in Canada. He serves as the embodiment of the short-lived celebrity that young people throughout the world might experience. Pogge was a well-known name in Canada for two weeks in a row during the Christmas holidays in 2005.

But almost two decades later, in a Budapest stadium that was deserted, Justin Pogge quietly declared that he is prepared to announce his retirement from competitive hockey.

“I was trying to slide under the radar. It’s not that I can’t play anymore. But it’s time for me to take advantage to take an unbelievable opportunity,” Pogge said. “It’s time for a new chapter.”

After assisting Canada in the U18 tournament in Switzerland last month, the 37-year-old is now working with Team Canada at the IIHF World Hockey tournament.

Justin Pogge was one of the most promising goaltenders of the 2000s

Justin Pogge playing for the Phoenix Coyotes

Justin Pogge, a 2004 third-round selection by the Maple Leafs, played in seven games with Toronto, all in the 2008–09 season.

Pogge began his career in Europe in 2012 after spending most of his time in the AHL during his time in North America. He played in Germany's Deutsche Eishockey Liga for the previous four seasons, before having a 9-7 record this season with Grizzlys Wolfsburg.

Pogge is most remembered for his prominent performance for Canada in the 2006 World Juniors when he went 6-0 with three shutouts on his way to help his country win the gold medal. His goals-against average throughout the tournament was 1.00.

He called it the highlight of his life. Justin Pogge was indeed one of the most promising goaltenders during that time.

He may not have had a successful career in the NHL but his career will be fondly remembered by many fans of the sport.

Now, he can rest easy knowing that he has made the best out of his hockey career.

