Who is Katherine Henderson? Meet the new Hockey Canada’s President and CEO

Katherine Henderson has been named the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Hockey Canada, following an extensive recruitment process. The appointment comes as Hockey Canada looks to embark on a new phase of transformation and growth for the country's official winter sport.

Katherine Henderson has been hired as Hockey Canada’s president and chief executive officer.



Katherine Henderson est embauchée à titre de présidente et chef de la direction de Hockey Canada.



For the past seven years, Katherine Henderson served as the Executive Director of Curling Canada, where she achieved notable successes in various initiatives. Her accomplishments include welcoming new Canadians to the sport, achieving pay equity for men's and women's curling teams, and implementing a financial recovery plan for the organization's business model.

In addition to her role at Curling Canada, Henderson was also an elected co-chair of the Winter Sports Caucus, a coalition of Olympic and Paralympic winter sports in Canada.

Katherine Henderson herself expressed her enthusiasm for the future of hockey in Canada, emphasizing its significance within the nation's identity. She looks forward to working with the Board of Directors, staff, athletes, members, local associations, business and hockey partners, and fans to ensure that all Canadians can have an enjoyable and inclusive experience with the sport.

Ms. Henderson stated:

"The future of hockey is limitless. Playing and watching hockey, in a winter sports nation with a rich tradition of ice and snow sports, is definitely part of the Canadian identity. I look forward to working with our Board of Directors, staff, athletes, members, local associations, business and hockey partners, fans, and participants to ensure that all Canadians have an experience with this sport that suits everyone."

Katherine Henderson's past leadership roles

Prior to her tenure at Curling Canada, Henderson held various leadership positions, including Senior Vice President of Marketing and Revenue for the Toronto 2015 Pan Am/Parapan Am Games Organizing Committee.

Henderson's background also includes positions in marketing and branding with renowned companies such as Whirlpool Corporation, Colgate Palmolive Canada, Campbell Soup Canada, and General Mills Canada. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition from Western University, an MBA from York University's Schulich School of Business, and a Master of Theological Studies from the University of Toronto.

In recognition of her efforts in achieving gender equity in sports, she received a diploma from the International Olympic Committee in 2022. She developed the international symposium "Changing the Face of Curling" in partnership with two universities and Curling Canada senior management.

Katherine Henderson will officially assume her new role on September 4 and will participate in the upcoming Beyond the Tapes summit. She will be based in Toronto, Ontario.

