Who is Keith Jones? Meet the new President of Philadelphia Flyers hailing from Wayne Gretzky's hometown

In a surprising move, Keith Jones was appointed as the President of Hockey Operations for the Philadelphia Flyers on May 11. Hailing from Wayne Gretzky's hometown, Brantford, Canada, Jones is quite experienced and will bring expertise to his new role.

Keith Jones is a former NHL player, who played in 491 games and amassed a total of 258 points between 1992 and 2000. Jones was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the seventh round of the 1988 NHL Entry Draft and played for the Capitals, Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers.

After retiring from professional hockey, Jones transitioned into a career as a hockey analyst. In 2005-06, he joined the broadcast team of The NHL on NBC, working as an in-studio TV analyst alongside notable figures such as Bill Clement, Brian Engblom, Liam McHugh, Mike Milbury and Patrick Sharp.

In fall 2021, Jones embarked on a new venture, joining TNT/TBS as the lead "Inside-the-Glass" reporter, working alongside the esteemed broadcast team of Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk. His expertise and insights further solidified his reputation as a trusted and knowledgeable hockey personality.

Keith Jones's book "Jonesy: Put Your Head Down and Skate" and more

Beyond his broadcasting career, Jones made regular appearances on TSN as an NHL analyst. In 2007, he co-authored the autobiography "Jonesy: Put Your Head Down and Skate" with ESPN SportsCenter anchor John Buccigross. The book offers readers a glimpse into Jones's career and the captivating stories he experienced along the way.

Notably, Jones was also known for his contributions off the ice. From 2002 until 2023, he served as a co-host for the 94.1 WIP Morning Show, a popular radio program. However, Jones decided to step away from his radio duties, citing a hectic schedule due to his hockey broadcasting commitments.

Now, as the newly appointed President of Hockey Operations for the Philadelphia Flyers, Keith Jones takes on a pivotal role in shaping the team's future. His extensive knowledge of the game, combined with his experience as a player and analyst, positions him well to lead the Flyers' hockey operations. He's all set to make crucial decisions to guide the team to success.

With Keith Jones as the new president, Flyers fans eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will have on the team's direction, player acquisitions and overall success on the ice.

