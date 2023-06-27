Who is Kris Letang’s wife, Catherine? A glimpse into the personal life of Pittsburgh Penguins star

Kris Letang is one of the brightest defensemen in the hockey realm for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He married Catherine Laflamme on July 18, 2015.

Catherine Laflamme, born on February 11, 1987, in Quebec, Canada, attended prestigious universities such as Robert Morris University, McGill University, and Pepperdine University for her education.

She has been involved in various commercial endeavors, notably running her own children's apparel company called Alex et Estelle. Laflamme gained recognition through her appearances on reality shows like "Hockey Wives" and "Le Hockey dans le sang."

Kris Letang and Catherine welcomed their first child, a son named Alex, on November 23, 2012. However, Letang faced difficulties after experiencing his first stroke the following year.

In 2016, the couple tragically suffered a miscarriage at three months into Laflamme's pregnancy. They continued their journey and welcomed their second child, Victoria, on July 5, 2018.

Throughout their relationship, Kris Letang and Catherine Laflamme have experienced both joyous and challenging milestones. Their dedication to each other and their family has remained strong since their time as college sweethearts.

Kris Letang’s professional hockey career

The Pittsburgh Penguins chose the defenseman Kris Letang in the third round of the 2005 NHL entry draft with the 62nd overall pick. Letang made his awaited NHL debut in the 2006-2007 season after making up to the Penguins squad after training camp.

He made his mark quickly, scoring his first NHL goal in just his third game to help his team defeat Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers 6-5. Kris Letang saw some hiccups despite his excellent start, which included two goals throughout seven games. After being omitted from the starting lineup twice, he was returned to Val-d'Or to continue growing as a player.

Letang began participating in AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton squad at the beginning of the 2007–2008 campaign. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins were instantly impressed by his remarkable performance of seven points in ten games, which prompted his speedy recall to the NHL.

Letang and Tyler Kennedy received invitations to the 2008 NHL YoungStars Game, held over the All-Star weekend, thanks to their outstanding rookie seasons with the Penguins. Letang showed his abilities and contributed substantially during the season, scoring 17 points in 63 games.

Poll : 0 votes