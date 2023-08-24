Who is Kristen Hayes' boyfriend? All you need to know about her new partner Evan Crosby

Kristen Hayes, born on November 11, 1989, has carved her path as an American businesswoman.

However, her journey is marked by both personal tragedy and newfound love. Widely recognized as the wife of former professional ice hockey right winger Jimmy Hayes, Kristen's life took an unexpected turn when Jimmy tragically passed away in 2021 due to fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

Kristen has shown tremendous strength in navigating life's challenges. Amidst adversity, she has emerged as an empowered woman who continues to pursue her passions and embrace new opportunities.

Recently, Kristen shared glimpses of her life's new chapter. Pictures with her boyfriend, Evan Crosby, have made their way onto social media platforms. Crosby is an accomplished individual with a multifaceted background. He has been the Associate Director of Admissions at Westminster School since June 2015. His responsibilities extend beyond admissions, as he also holds the positions of Advisor and Varsity Boys' Lacrosse Coach at the school.

Before his tenure at Westminster, he had a diverse range of roles. Evan served in the Office of Advancement at Deerfield Academy for nearly three years. His early professional experiences include an Associate role at Affiliated Private Investors and an Assistant Men's Lacrosse Coach position at Amherst College.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Evan Crosby's past reveals his passion for hockey. He had a notable history in the sport, having initially played hockey during his formative years. His time at Phillips Exeter Academy is highlighted by his contributions on the ice. His achievements during his school years include impressive statistics such as 21 points in the 2004-05 season and 23 points in the 2005-06 season.

More on Kristen Hayes's inspiring courage

Hayes has already faced her share of difficulties and adversity. But over the years, she has established herself as a thriving businesswoman and fashion enthusiast.

Her courage has helped her navigate through life's challenges. She currently has her fashion website, which offers an array of makeup, skincare, and baby products. And through her social media, she has become an influencer, endorsing diverse fashion brands.

Additionally, she excels as an interior designer, adeptly merging aesthetics and functionality. Kristen's multifaceted talents encompass entrepreneurship, style promotion, and design, making her a remarkable figure in various industries.