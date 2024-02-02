Who was the last pick in the 2024 NHL All-Star Draft? Was he awarded a car? 

The 2024 NHL All-Star Draft was held on February 1, as part of the All-Star Weekend in Toronto. It showcased the excitement of team selections for the upcoming 2024 NHL All-Star Game scheduled for February 3 at 3 p.m. ET.

In this draft, player captains, assistant captains, and celebrity captains carefully curated four teams, each consisting of 11 players, including nine skaters and two goalies. The selection process spanned nine rounds, with each team making strategic picks to form their rosters for the All-Star Game.

One player who garnered attention during this draft was Oliver Bjorkstrand, a Danish professional ice hockey forward currently playing for the Seattle Kraken.

Expand Tweet

Bjorkstrand found himself as the last pick, joining Team MacKinnon, led by Captain Nathan MacKinnon, along with celebrity captain Tate McRae. The team proudly donned yellow All-Star jerseys.

The players on Team Mackinnon's roster are:

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Cale Makar (Avalanche)

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Alexander Georgiev (Avalanche)

Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild)

Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes)

Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals)

Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers)

Elias Lindholm (Canucks)

Oliver Bjorkstrand (Seattle Kraken)

Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Oliver Bjorkstrand's skills and contributions will be crucial for Team Mackinnon in the upcoming NHL All-Star Game.

Does the last pick in the NHL All-Star draft get a car?

The selection of Oliver Bjorkstrand as the last pick came with a bittersweet note. Despite canceling vacation plans with his family to attend the All-Star Game, he found himself chosen last. This draft was reminiscent of the past when Phil Kessel experienced a similar situation in the first All-Star draft.

Interestingly, this draft deviated from tradition as there was no car awarded to the last pick. Instead, the remaining four players, including Oliver Bjorkstrand, Tomas Hertl, Vincent Trocheck, and Frank Vatrano, chose envelopes from Hall of Famer Dave Keon, unveiling their respective teams.

Other teams in NHL All-Star festivities

Team Hughes, Captain - Quinn Hughes

Team Matthews, Captain - Auston Matthews

Team McDavid, Captain - Connor McDavid

Team Hughes is led by celebrity captain Michael Buble, a Grammy Award-winning musician. The team will sport vibrant red All-Star jerseys.

Team Matthews, with Global sensation Justin Bieber as their celebrity captain, will don stylish blue All-Star Game jerseys.

Team McDavid, headed by celebrity captain Will Arnett, a Toronto-born actor, will be adorned in elegant white All-Star jerseys.