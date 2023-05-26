Who are Laura Stacey and Marie-Philip Poulin? Meet the Canada Women's Hockey couple who recently got engaged

In an Instagram announcement, Canadian women's hockey stars Laura Stacey and Marie-Philip Poulin revealed their engagement news with the hockey community.

The couple showcased their sparkling engagement rings in separate Instagram posts. The proposal took place during their recent vacation to Hawaii. Poulin and Stacey, long-time teammates on the Canadian women's national hockey team, have achieved remarkable success together. They earned gold medals at the 2022 Olympics and are consecutive world championships in 2021 and 2022.

Marie-Philip Poulin, currently the captain of the national team, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Hailing from Beauceville, Quebec, the 32-year-old forward has left an indelible mark on the sport. Poulin holds the extraordinary distinction of being the only player to score in four Olympic gold medal games. These include the crucial game-winning goals in the 2010, 2014, and 2022 Olympics. Her exceptional skills and leadership earned her the title of Canadian Athlete of the Year in 2022, a well-deserved recognition of her contributions to Canadian hockey.

Laura Stacey, 29, is a valued member of the Montreal chapter of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PHWPA). Stacey's impressive performance during the 2022 Olympics showcased her prowess as a dynamic player, recording four goals and six points in seven games. Her contributions to the team's success, coupled with her skills as a premier defenseman, have made her an integral part of the Canadian women's hockey landscape.

While the exact wedding date remains unknown, it is reasonable to anticipate that the celebration will be a momentous occasion.

A look at Laura Stacey's Achievements, medals, and international success

In 2011, Laura Stacey proudly donned the Team Ontario jersey at the Canada Winter Games. The prestigious competition showcased her skills and dedication to the sport, serving as a stepping stone towards greater success. Later that year, she joined the Canadian National Under 18 team and played a crucial role in a three-game series against the United States. Stacey's commitment and talent were evident as she contributed significantly to her team's performance.

The 2011 Canadian National Women's Under-18 Championships became another milestone in Laura Stacey's career. Representing Team Ontario Red, she made her mark by scoring a goal in the gold medal game. The achievement not only demonstrated her ability to perform under pressure but also showcased her determination to succeed at the highest level of competition.

As the calendar flipped to 2012, Laura Stacey continued to shine on the international stage. In the first game of the 2012 IIHF World Women's U18 Championship, she displayed her offensive prowess by accumulating three points in a dominant 13-1 victory against Switzerland.

