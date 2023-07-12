Liam Tep, a remarkable 10-year-old prodigy, led the Montreal Canadiens to a triumphant victory at the Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament, which took place in the West Edmonton Mall. His exceptional performance not only contributed to the team's success but also saw him surpass the scoring record previously held by Cole Caufield.

Tep's exceptional skills on the ice saw him accumulate an impressive 29 points in just eight games, including 15 goals and 14 assists. His remarkable feat shattered the tournament's previous record, which stood at 18 points and held by none other than Caufield. Interestingly, Tep achieved this milestone while wearing the same jersey number as Caufield, adding a touch of coincidence to his accomplishment.

Amidst the excitement, Caufield himself sent a video message to wish Tep and his young teammates good luck ahead of their semifinal matchup. The recognition from an NHL star further highlighted Tep's extraordinary talent and potential.

When discussing the Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament, it is often associated with showcasing future NHL stars. In a few years, expect to hear names like Liam Tep, Cameron Coombe, and Kwency Fontaine among those rising stars.

Tep, representing the Montreal Canadiens, not only set a new tournament points record but also displayed his scoring prowess with his remarkable goal-scoring ability. Trailing closely behind Tep was Cameron Coombe, another standout player, with 18 goals and 28 points. The previous record held by Caufield has now been surpassed, indicating the bright future ahead for these young talents.

When the 2031 NHL Draft arrives, Tep's remarkable skills and scoring ability will be something to look out for. As he continues to develop and refine his talents, it is clear that Liam Tep has the potential to become a prominent figure in the world of professional hockey.

Liam Tep represented the Montreal Canadiens with remarkable stats for a kid

Liam Tep was born in 2013 in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada. At a very young age, Tep showed a deep passion for hockey, lacing up his skates and hitting the ice with enthusiasm.

Standing at 135 cm (4'5") and weighing 44 kg (97 lbs), his frame allows him to maneuver swiftly, enabling quick changes of direction and acceleration. While still in the early stages of his development, Tep's potential for growth and improvement is immense.

During the 2021-22 season, Liam Tep represented the Montreal Canadiens at the Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament, where he recorded six games played, 0 goals, three assists, and a total of three points.

