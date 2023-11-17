Who is Luke Prokop? All we know about NHL's first-ever openly gay athlete

Luke Prokop stands as a trailblazing figure in professional ice hockey. An AHL defenseman for the Milwaukee Admirals and a prospect for the Nashville Predators in the NHL, Prokop made history in 2021 by becoming the first player under an NHL contract to reveal he is gay.

Prokop's hockey journey began in Edmonton, Alberta. He was inspired by the performance of right-handed defenseman Shea Weber during the 2010 Winter Olympics. Prokop became an avid fan of Weber's team, the Nashville Predators, proudly wearing jersey number 6 in homage to his idol.

His dedication led him to the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy in Kelowna, British Columbia, and the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League (WHL) later selected him in the first round of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

Recognizing Prokop's potential, the Nashville Predators drafted him in the third round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He solidified his professional commitment in December 2020 by signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Predators, marking the commencement of his professional journey. Throughout the 2020–21 season, Prokop honed his skills with the Calgary Hitmen.

Prokop's career witnessed transitions, including a trade to the Edmonton Oil Kings in October 2021 and a stint with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL for the 2022–23 season. The Seattle Thunderbirds acquired him in a trade on October 25, 2022. Beyond the rink, Prokop's older brother, Josh Prokop, is also making a mark in the sport.

Luke Prokop publicly came out as gay

On July 19, 2021, Luke Prokop made headlines for reasons beyond the game. In a courageous Instagram post, he publicly came out as gay, breaking barriers and becoming the first active hockey player under contract with an NHL team to do so.

Reflecting on his journey, he expressed,

"It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I could not be happier with my decision to come out."

At 19 years old, he shared his aspirations, stating,

"From a young age, I have dreamed of being an NHL player. Living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams."

As he continues to pursue his dreams on the ice, Prokop's legacy will leave a mark on the landscape of the NHL.