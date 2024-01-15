"Who made these schedules" - NHL fans left irate as league sets up six afternoon games for a Monday

On Martin Luther King Day, January 15, 2024, the NHL has scheduled an unusually high number of afternoon games, leaving many fans frustrated and questioning the league's decision-making.

Expand Tweet

With a total of 10 games slated for the day, the unusual clustering of afternoon matchups has prompted a wave of discontent across social media platforms.

The sentiment was succinctly captured by one fan's comment:

"Who made these schedules istg"

Expand Tweet

The lineup of afternoon games is as follows:

San Jose Sharks vs. Buffalo Sabres at 12:00 PM EST

New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins at 1:00 PM EST

Vancouver Canucks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 1:00 PM EST

Anaheim Ducks vs. Florida Panthers at 1:00 PM EST

Seattle Kraken vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at 1:00 PM EST

Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes at 3:00 PM EST

The NHL's decision to pack the schedule with afternoon games on a national holiday has sparked debate among its fanbase. While some appreciate the opportunity to watch hockey during the day, others feel that the timing is inconvenient or other commitments.

Here are some fan reactions to the NHL schedule:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

5 NHL favorites to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in 2024

#1 Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Matthews scored 30 goals before anyone else and sits with 33 after 39 games, putting him on pace for 69 goals. Realistically, Matthews can win all the individual awards but his legacy will come down to whether or not he wins the Stanley Cup in Toronto.

#2 Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)

Reinhart is set to become a free agent at season's end. He is in the best year of his career with 54 points in 42 games, including 31 goals and reaching the plateau for the third consecutive season.

#3 Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Nikita Kucherov is no stranger to winning NHL hardware, with two Stanley Cup titles and the Hart and Art Ross Trophy on his mantle. Despite leading the league in scoring in the first half, he's still chasing down Matthews for most goals.

#4 Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks)

Brock Boeser had never scored 30 goals in a season, but after just 43 games, he is only three goals away from reaching the milestone. As one of the most skilled players on the resurgent Vancouver Canucks, he's been among the league leaders in scoring and is one of the top goal scorers of the first half.

#5 Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers)

Artemi Panarin has some ground to make up to challenge for the Rocket Richard Trophy. He'll be in the conversation for the Hart Trophy and is on track to surpass 100 points for the first time.