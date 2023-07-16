Who makes the best sushi on Florida Panthers? BTS of Cats prospects getting lessons from head chef at Takato

The Florida Panthers development camp took place between July 10 to 14. The young players had very intense training sessions during those days and hence, they decided to have fun with a team building exercise.

Florida Panthers @FlaPanthers



They did way better at making sushi than we thought they would Honestly...They did way better at making sushi than we thought they would

What was the exercise? To make sushi. They went to the Takito to learn from renowned chef Taek Lee. He taught them the art of making those rolls, and was impressed with all of the players.

"So I was expecting more than one hour," said Lee. "But they make us so fast. So nice. I did that I guess so many times. This is the best class ever."

All the players had fun with the class and the team had a very fun time making sushi.

But defenseman Evan Nause did the best of them all. Chef Lee was so impressed with him that he told Nause that he would "hire" him.

Well, if hockey doesn't work for Nause, then being a sushi chef is not a bad option as a backup.

Florida Panthers have been very active during the off season

In order to replace the anticipated vacancies in the Florida Panthers' roster before the upcoming season begins, general manager Bill Zito used the free agent market.

The Eastern Conference winners signed a large class of defenseman on Saturday/ The former Panther Dmitry Kulikov and two-time All-Star Oliver Ekman-Larsson led the group.

Both Ekman-Larsson and Kulikov, along with fellow defenseman Mike Reilly, have one-year contracts. Niko Mikkola, a second rookie on the blue line, got a three-year contract, while the Florida Panthers decided to keep Lucas Carlsson on a one-year, two-way agreement.

In a bid to lower their salary-cap burden, the Vancouver Canucks bought out Oliver Ekman-Larsson's contract two weeks ago. They agreed to pay the 31-year-old Swede, $19.33 million over the next eight years. Ekman-Larsson's eight-year, $66 million deal with Arizona has four years and $29 million left to run.

Grigori Denisenko was additionally kept by Florida, who signed him to a two-way contract that signals he is prepared for NHL full-time assignments. Kevin Stenlund, a 6-foot-5 forward with NHL experience with Winnipeg and Columbus, was brought to the mix as another forward.

Defenseman Radko Gudas ($12 million, three years) left Florida for Anaheim, while goalkeeper Alex Lyon—a crucial component of Florida's success in the playoffs last season—moved to Detroit. With a one-year, $1.1 million contract, Anthony Stolarz basically took over for Lyon.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault