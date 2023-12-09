Who is Marc Johnstone? Exploring the incredible journey of ECHL veteran to achieving dream of making debut with Penguins

In a remarkable journey through the ranks of professional hockey, Marc Johnstone has defied the odds to fulfill his dream of donning an NHL jersey with the Pittsburgh Penguins at the age of 27. Hailing from an unconventional path, Johnstone's hockey odyssey began when he made his debut in the NHL against the Florida Panthers.

His trajectory took a unique turn, not making the USHL until the age of 19, yet Johnstone's resilience and dedication were evident as he captained the Steel at the young age of 20. A four-season stint at Sacred Heart University, including two seasons as captain, showcased his leadership on and off the ice.

However, setbacks loomed as Johnstone faced rejection after turning pro, getting cut from the ECHL. Undeterred, he persevered, securing an ECHL deal with Newfoundland, and eventually earning an AHL contract with the Marlies. The turning point in his career came when he was signed by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Now, as he celebrates his first NHL call at 27, Marc Johnstone's journey epitomizes the resilience, determination and unwavering passion that define the spirit of a true hockey player.

Marc Johnstone's Triumph: From Sacred Heart to NHL stardom with pivotal Penguins contract

Marc Johnstone's journey to the NHL is a remarkable tale of perseverance and triumph. The pivotal moment came when, on July 1, he received a two-year contract offer from the Pittsburgh Penguins, a celebration that marked the realization of a lifelong dream. Grateful for the opportunity, Johnstone expressed his appreciation for the support of Osei-Tutu and emphasized the significance of having Kyle Dubas believe in his potential.

Johnstone stands as the third Pioneer to sign an NHL deal, following in the footsteps of Jason Cotton and Justin Danforth. Praised by Pioneers coach C.J. Marottolo for his leadership and commitment to the game, Johnstone's journey includes stints in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays and the Newfoundland Growlers, Toronto's ECHL affiliate.

His path continued with an AHL deal with the Toronto Marlies, where he showcased his offensive development, scoring 22 points in 69 games. The culmination of his efforts resulted in a two-way contract with the Penguins, offering a substantial $775,000 in the NHL while reflecting the flexibility of reduced compensation if with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL.

As Johnstone embraces this new chapter, his story epitomizes the resilience required to ascend from the ECHL to the NHL, leaving an indelible mark on the hockey world.