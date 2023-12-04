Who is Mark Pysyk's wife? All we know about Oakley May Dale

The recent signing of former Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mark Pysyk by the Calgary Flames has piqued the curiosity of fans, not just about his on-ice skills but also about his off-ice life.

In particular, the spotlight is on Oakley May Dale, Pysyk's wife. Here's a closer look at May Dale and the details of her life.

Oakley May Dale was born to Lynn and Ron Dale on November 23, 1991, in Edmonton, Canada. She is one of two children in the Dale family, and her brother, Brodie Dale, married Hope Kilbach in 2021.

Oakley Dale was a competitive hip-hop dancer in high school and later joined the NHL cheerleading squad, the Oilers Octane, for the Edmonton Oilers franchise. Her involvement with the Octane included participation in various community outreach programs.

Oakley pursued her interest in broadcasting by attending the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) from 2012 to 2014, where she studied radio and television broadcasting. She also gained practical experience with an internship at the Discovery Channel.

Although her current professional status in broadcasting is unclear, she made a mark at NAIT as the entertainment anchor for NAIT Newswatch, which aired on CTV2.

Oakley May Dale's relationship with Mark Pysyk

Both Oakley Dale and Mark Pysyk hail from Sherwood Park in Edmonton, creating a shared hometown connection. The details of how and when they met remain undisclosed, but the couple has been together since at least 2012, according to social media posts from both families.

Mark Pysyk and Oakley Dale tied the knot on July 7, 2017, in a ceremony set against a breathtaking mountain backdrop in Banff Springs, Alberta. Following the ceremony, the couple made a unique choice for their post-wedding dinner, opting for McDonald's.

The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mylo May Pysyk, on March 24, 2019. Their son, Croft Alexander Pysyk, was born on May 18, 2021.

While Pysyk shares glimpses of their family life on social media, May Dale maintains a more private online presence. Her Instagram account, @oakleymay, is private, but she has 1218 followers and 1120 posts. Mark, on the other hand, shares moments with his wife and children on his public Instagram account, @markpysyk.