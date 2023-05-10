Who is Mason Lohrei's father, David? Meet the former head coach of the Baton Rouge Kingfish

Mason Lohrei's dreams came true on Wednesday afternoon during the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He was selected by the Boston Bruins with the 58th overall pick.

Mason Lohrei comes from a family with a deep passion for hockey. His father, David Lohrei, coached in the USHL, CHL, and ECHL from 1991-2013. His mother and father were both present at the rink with his teammates when he was drafted. His father's coaching background likely played a significant role in Mason's development as a player and contributed to his success.

David Lohrei is a successful ice hockey coach. He's made his mark on the sport over several decades. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Miami University in Ohio from 1988-1991 before moving on to become the GM/head coach of the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL. Lohrei remained with the Musketeers for several seasons, coaching the team to five consecutive seasons of 30 or more wins from 1991-1996.

In 1997-1998, David Lohrei was named the Coach of the Year in the CHL (USA) and was awarded the Commissioner's Trophy for his accomplishments. He followed up this achievement with another Coach of the Year award in the CHL in 1999-2000, once again, being recognized with the Commissioner's Trophy.

Over the course of his career, David Lohrei has coached in various leagues, including the CHL, ECHL, and USHL. He has worked with teams such as the Nashville Ice Flyers, Fayetteville Force, Baton Rouge Kingfish, Reading Royals, and Arizona Sundogs. Lohrei most recently served as the head coach for Sauk Prairie High in Wisconsin, a position he has held for the past three seasons.

The Boston Bruins have agreed to a two-year, entry-level contract with Mason Lohrei

The Boston Bruins have secured the services of promising young defenseman Mason Lohrei after agreeing to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season. The deal comes with an annual NHL cap hit of $925,000.

Mason Lohrei, who was selected by the Bruins in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, has been making a name for himself in the NCAA and USHL ranks in recent years. In his freshman year at Ohio State in 2021-22, the 22-year-old led the team's defense in scoring with 29 points in 31 games. He followed that up with an even more impressive season in 2022-23, helping Ohio State reach the NCAA Quarterfinals while registering 32 points in 40 games.

Before making his mark in the NCAA, Mason Lohrei spent three seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL. In his final year in 2020-21, he led all USHL defensemen in scoring and finished sixth overall with an impressive 59 points in 48 games.

The Verona, Wisconsin-native has also had a taste of professional hockey, appearing in five AHL games with the Providence Bruins in 2022-23 and registering one assist.

The 6-foot,4-inch, 210-pound blueliner is known for his size and offensive abilities, making him a promising addition to the Bruins' defensive corps. With his entry-level contract now signed, Mason Lohrei will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Bruins in the upcoming seasons.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney expressed his excitement over the signing. He said:

"Mason is a talented young defenseman who has shown great potential at every level he's played. We believe he has a bright future ahead of him, and we're thrilled to have him join our organization."

