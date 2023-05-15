Who is Mason Marchment’s father Bryan? Meet the former NHL defenseman

The 27-year-old Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment comes from an athletic background. He was blessed to have the former NHL defenseman, Bryan Marchment as his father. At 53, Bryan Marchment, the former NHL star renowned for his hard and aggressive play, passed away suddenly.

Bryan participated in approximately 1,000 NHL games for 17 seasons. For the San Jose Sharks, the team with which he played most of his NHL career, Bryan Marchment worked as an amateur scout. At the time of his passing, he was in Montreal getting ready for the impending NHL Draft.

Bryan William Marchment was a Canadian hockey defenseman who played for many National Hockey League teams during his professional career. His career lasted from 1989 to 2006 and included the following teams: the Winnipeg Jets, Chicago Blackhawks, Hartford Whalers, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Calgary Flames. After he stopped playing, he worked as an NHL scout and as a part-time coach within the Sharks' organization.

Mason Marchment's father, Bryan Marchment, made his NHL debut with the Winnipeg Jets on March 29th, 1989. They played against the Los Angeles Kings at the Great Western Forum during his debut game. Despite his promise, Marchment played most of his Jets career for the Moncton Hawks of the American Hockey League. The hockey star was still able to participate in 28 games of the 1990–91 NHL season. Marchment and Chris Norton were traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Troy Murray and Warren Rychel on July 22nd, 1991.

Mason Marchment’s hockey career

Despite not participating in major junior hockey until the age of 19, Mason Marchment drew the Toronto Maple Leafs' notice and signed an AHL contract in 2016. On March 17th, 2018, he subsequently agreed to a two-year entry-level contract with the group.

After numerous forwards suffered injuries, Mansor Marchment made his NHL debut on January 2nd, 2020, for the Maple Leafs against the Winnipeg Jets. The 27-year-old hockey star played four games with the group, making one assist. He was finally traded to the Florida Panthers on February 19th, 2020, for Denis Malgin after being called up numerous times.

Mason Marchment agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Florida Panthers while being a restricted free agent. On April 5th, 2021, the Panthers re-signed him to a one-year contract extension. Mansor Marchment put on a remarkable performance. He tied Olli Jokinen's franchise record for the most points in a game with six points in the Panthers' 8-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Marchment was traded to the Dallas Stars in February 2022.

