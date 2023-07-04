Matiss Kivlenieks, a talented young goaltender from Latvia, captured the hearts of Columbus Blue Jackets fans with his memorable NHL debut in 2020. Tragically, his promising career came to a devastating end on July 5th, 2021, leaving the hockey community in shock and mourning.

Kivlenieks emerged as a rising star in the world of hockey, representing one of the few Latvian goalies to make their mark in the NHL. Alongside his fellow Latvian goaltender, Elvis Merzlikins, Kivlenieks made his NHL debut during the 2019-2020 season, providing a glimpse of the future of the Columbus Blue Jackets goaltending.

The young Latvian spent the majority of the 2020 season playing for the Cleveland Monsters, the Blue Jackets AHL affiliate. Despite limited action, Kivlenieks showcased his potential, posting a commendable 9-8-3 record.

Kivlenieks was attending a Fourth of July celebration when a tragic accident occurred. A firework tube tipped over and struck him in the chest, resulting in his untimely death. The news of his passing sent shockwaves through the Columbus community, as fans grappled with the sudden loss of a beloved player.

As details slowly emerged, it was revealed that Kivlenieks had attended a Fourth of July celebration at the home of goaltending coach Manny Legace.

The outpouring of grief from fans was immediate, as they sought solace and organized memorials in honor of the fallen goaltender. The local hockey bar, RBar, became a gathering place for mourners, providing comfort during this somber time.

Outside Nationwide Arena, a memorial took shape, adorned with flowers, signs, hockey sticks, and pucks. It was a sight of fans from various teams paying their respects.

Investigations after Matiss Kivlenieks' death

As investigations unfolded, it became clear that Matiss Kivlenieks had tragically lost his life while attempting to shield others, including Elvis Merzlikins, his wife, and their unborn child. Merzlikins, deeply affected by the loss of his dear friend, chose to honor Kivlenieks by naming his son after him. The heroic act of sacrifice and selflessness defined Kivlenieks.

In a touching tribute, a moment of silence was observed before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to honor Matiss Kivlenieks. His former teammate and close friend, Pierre-Luc Dubois, made a poignant gesture by changing his jersey number from 13 to 80, paying homage to Kivlenieks. Even after his departure from the Blue Jackets, Dubois retained the number 80 with his new team, the LA Kings.

Inside Nationwide Arena, a glass case proudly displays Kivlenieks' jersey and will forever be remembered as the youthful Latvian goalie who triumphed in his NHL debut at Madison Square Garden.

