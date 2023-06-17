Who is Matthew DeSavio? Meet the man who threatened to carry out a mass shooting during Stanley Cup Finals in Vegas

Matthew DeSavio, a 33-year-old man, was arrested just hours before the puck dropped at Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Las Vegas. DeSavio is accused of stalking, making threats regarding a terrorist act, aggravated stalking and violation of a protection order.

His arrest came after a woman, who had been stalked by DeSavio for nine years, alerted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on June 13. She reported his intention to carry out a mass shooting at the Vegas Golden Knights game that night.

Upon receiving the report, the Counter Terrorism Center detectives were immediately alerted. Subsequently, two other individuals came forward, revealing that DeSavio had made threats on Facebook.

One of the messages read:

"What Up ... It's ... Evil Older ... Bear Cousin the Boogeyman! I'm coming for you guys TONIGHT AND I HOPE YOU GET EVERY *** OFFICER IN VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS THERE TO DEFEND YOU! I HOPE Sin City is ready For The Mandalay Bay MASSACRE PART DUEX!!!!!!! #**TOURISTS!!!!!," (angry purple devil emoji face.)

The police report further disclosed that in the days leading up to the incident, DeSavio had visited the workplace of one of the witnesses, despite a protection order in place, leaving the victim terrified.

Another message from DeSavio to a different individual included the statement:

"IF THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS DON'T BEAT THOSE FLORDIA *** AND WIN THE CUPP TIME TO #PAINTTHATSTAN GOLD TONIGHT OR DIE TOURISTS DIE #I WARNED YA'LL OCTOBER 1ST WAS JUST A PREVIEW."

This statement made a chilling reference to the tragic Mandalay Bay shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, which resulted in the loss of 61 lives and left over 800 people injured.

Law Enforcement's prompt action leads to the detention of Matthew DeSavio

Law enforcement officials wasted no time and took DeSavio into custody on Tuesday while he was at the office of one of his victims. As he was read his Miranda Rights, DeSavio defiantly declared:

"I already know my rights, and I want a lawyer."

Despite the tension in the air, the detective clarified that he was only there to advise DeSavio of his rights, to which Matthew DeSavio responded with an expletive-laden retort"

"** you."

Matthew DeSavio is currently being held on a $60,000 bond and is scheduled for his next court appearance on June 20. The arrest of DeSavio underscores the crucial role of vigilant individuals in reporting suspicious activities and the diligent efforts of law enforcement in swiftly addressing potential threats to public safety.

