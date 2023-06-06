Who are Matthew Tkachuk’s parents, Keith & Chantal?

Fan-favorite Matthew Tkachuk is a 25-year-old winger for the Florida Panthers. He was born to Keith Tkachuk and Chantal Oster on Dec. 11, 1997, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After meeting in Winnipeg, Keith and Chantal married on Feb. 28, 1997. Matthew Tkachuk grew up alongside his siblings, Brady and Taryn. As an investor in the sports talk radio station KFNS 590 AM, Keith remains a well-known figure in St. Louis, although Chantal is less well-known.

Keith is an assistant coach for the Pee-wee AAA hockey club of the St. Louis Blues, which adds to his involvement in the neighborhood sports scene. The Tkachuk family comes from multiple ethnic backgrounds. Keith's mother is of Irish ancestry and is related to Tom Fitzgerald, the New Jersey Devils' general manager.

Keith Tkachuk has acknowledged that he's unsure of his last name's precise Ukrainian origin, speculating that it could be Polish, Russian or Ukrainian. It's interesting to note that Jimmy and Kevin Hayes are distant cousins of Matthew Tkachuk's father.

Jimmy was a former NHL player with the Philadelphia Flyers, who unfortunately died on August 23, 2021, while Kevin Hayes also played in the NHL.

Matthew Tkachuk’s father played for the Phoenix Coyotes player. However, after he was traded to the Blues in 2001, the family moved to Chesterfield, a neighborhood of St. Louis.

Matthew Tkachuk’s professional hockey career

The Calgary Flames chose Tkachuk in the 2016 NHL entry draft with the sixth overall pick.

Tkachuk scored his first NHL goal in a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. However, on Mar. 20, 2017, he was given a two-game suspension for elbowing Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty in the face.

Despite the controversy, Tkachuk's season-long plays garnered praise. He finished seventh in the race for the coveted Calder Memorial Trophy, which recognizes the best rookie in the NHL each year.

Tkachuk informed the Calgary Flames on Jul. 22, 2022, that he would not seek a long-term deal with the team. He was subsequently sent to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

In exchange, Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a first-round pick in the 2025 lottery were given to the Flames. Tkachuk signed an eight-year deal of $76 million.

Poll : 0 votes