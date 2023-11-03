Who is Max Domi's girlfriend? All we know about Leafs forward's partner Estelle Phillips

Max Domi, center for the Toronto Maple Leafs, has been making headlines not only for his skills on the ice but also for his relationship with Estelle Phillips, a rising star in the world of makeup artistry.

Estelle, based in Toronto, has garnered a reputation for her impeccable work and is a makeup artist at the prestigious LAC Beauty salon. Her journey into the world of makeup began in her early years when she would do makeup for friends, igniting her passion for making people feel beautiful.

She attended the renowned CMU College of Makeup Art & Design in Toronto, which allowed her to explore the vast landscape of the makeup industry. Her time as a makeup artist at MAC Cosmetics honed her skills and gave her the confidence to work with a diverse range of clients.

She has had the opportunity to work with renowned figures, including world-famous model Doutzen Kroes. The experience of working with someone she once admired from afar is a surreal milestone in her career.

Estelle's dedication to her craft, attention to detail and love for making her clients feel beautiful have set her apart in the competitive beauty industry. She values the relationships she has built with fellow makeup artists, clients and other creatives.

Estelle Phillips celebrates birthday with Max Domi in Canadian tradition

Max Domi's girlfriend, Estelle Phillips, celebrated her birthday in classic Canadian style at the Canadian National Exhibition.

The couple shared heartwarming photos of their day, including Estelle clutching a Hello Kitty plush she won at the fair and a "hilarious" caricature drawing of the two.

Domi took to Instagram to wish her on her birthday, and fans couldn't get enough of their adorable relationship, dubbing them "couple goals." It isn't the first time the couple has melted hearts on Instagram, as they had previously shared touching moments on Valentine's Day earlier this year.