Who is Mike Weber? Meet the new St. Louis Blues assistant coach

The St. Louis Blues have made an exciting addition to their coaching staff with the hiring of former NHL defenseman Mike Weber as an assistant coach. Weber brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team, having served as an assistant coach with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League for the past three years.

Mike Weber's primary responsibility will be overseeing the defensive side of the game and running the penalty kill, areas where the Blues struggled last season.

With a goal tally of 298 allowed and a penalty kill percentage of 72.4, the team recognized the need for improvement, and they believe Weber's expertise can make a significant impact.

Blues head coach Craig Berube expressed his satisfaction with the addition, stating:

"You end up talking to a ton of different coaches... It's great talking to these guys, hearing them out and then you've got to make decisions... you've got to make a decision on what you think fits best."

Berube emphasized that the decision-making process involved input from various individuals within the organization, including coaches, the general manager, and other trusted personnel.

Weber's coaching experience extends beyond his time with the Americans. Prior to joining Rochester, he spent three years as an assistant coach with the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League.

During his tenure, the Spitfires achieved a third-place finish in the West Division in his final season.

In his most recent role, Weber helped guide the Americans to a third-place finish in the North Division and a remarkable trip to the Eastern Conference finals in the 2022-23 season. The team's consecutive playoff appearances reflect Weber's ability to develop and implement effective strategies.

As the Blues gear up for the upcoming NHL season, the addition of Mike Weber as an assistant coach brings renewed hope for defensive improvement and penalty kill success.

From player to coach: Mike Weber's journey to the St. Louis Blues

Mike Weber, 35, brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to his new role as an assistant coach for the St. Louis Blues. Weber began his eight-year NHL career in 2007 with the Buffalo Sabres, where he played the majority of his career, appearing in 351 regular-season games and tallying 53 points.

He also had a brief stint with the Washington Capitals before joining the Blues in 2016 on a tryout basis. Throughout his career, Mike Weber showcased his defensive prowess and contributed offensively with nine goals and 44 assists in the NHL and eight goals and 43 assists in the AHL.

