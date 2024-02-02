Who is Morgan Rielly married to? All we know about Leafs defenseman's partner, Tessa Virtue

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly is married to retired Olympic dance star Tessa Virtue. The news may surprise fans, but eagle-eyed ones have been speculating about it for a while.

In an interview with HELLO! Magazine on Feb. 1, Virtue revealed that she and Rielly married in two secret weddings. She confirmed her engagement during a Without Losing Your Cool podcast episode in January last year.

Morgan Rielly also confirmed the news later. Since then, the couple has been quite active on social media, with Virtue often sharing snaps with Rielly.

According to the HELLO! report, Rielly and Virtue had a lovely wedding celebration. They had an intimate ceremony at Toronto's Noce restaurant, followed by another event with a dinner in Tuscany.

Tessa Virtue wore three couture dresses designed by Toronto's Jacklyn Whyte during the ceremonies. The HELLO! article, though, does not specify when the couple married, but many speculate that they married in November last year.

More about Morgan Rielly's wife Tessa Virtue

Tessa Virtue hails from London, Ontario, and was born on May 17, 1989, to Kate and Jim Virtue. She's the youngest of four children and began ice-skating at the age of six.

Virtue studied psychology at the University of Windsor and received her degree from the University of Western Ontario in 2014. Nine years later, she ended her graduation with a Master of Applied Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania.

Before deciding to focus on her studies, Virtue met her dance partner, Scott Moir, in 1997. The duo went on the become two of the most decorated Olympic figure skaters in history. Virtue won three Olympic Gold medals, three world titles, three Four Continents championships and two silver Olympic medals during her illustrious career.

Moreover, Morgan Rielly's wife and Moir are the only two ice dancers in history to have completed the Super Slam, winning every major international competition during their junior and senior careers.