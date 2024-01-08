Nate Schmidt, the defenseman playing for the Winnipeg Jets, is renowned not only for his on-ice abilities but also for his heartwarming personal life, particularly his relationship with his wife, Allie Reinke. Their journey began during their time at the University of Minnesota, where they crossed paths and started their story together.

Allie Reinke was born on June 15, 1994, in Stillwater, Minnesota. She is the daughter of Mickie and Chris, and she has an older sister named Kelsey and a younger brother named Mitch.

Reinke graduated from Stillwater Area High School in 2012 and completed her Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2016. During her time, she played soccer for the Golden Gophers and also served as a coach for the MN Foot Tech team.

She interned at BWBR Architects in 2014 and subsequently worked as a design intern for Advent in Nashville, Tennessee. Her talent and abilities were acknowledged, which led to her becoming an independent contractor.

Currently, Allie Reinke utilizes her creativity and expertise as a freelance graphic designer residing in Minneapolis.

Allie and Nate Schmidt tied the knot in summer 2022, and they have a son named Harvey.

Expand Tweet

Nate Schmidt’s performance this season

Nate Schmidt has been a crucial presence on the Winnipeg Jets' defense this season. Schmidt has contributed one goal and four assists for a total of five points in 33 games played. While his offensive statistics aren't very impressive, his effect on the ice extends beyond scoring.

His defensive zone performance is reflected in his +6 plus-minus rating. He has also displayed discipline this season, accumulating only six penalty minutes.

Schmidt has taken 32 shots on goal, showcasing his ability to create scoring opportunities. Although he hasn't scored during power plays, his two power-play assists showcase his talent in setting up scoring chances for others.

His average time on the ice stands at 16:49, indicating his key role in the Jets' defensive lineup. Nate scored one game-winning goal, which emphasizes his ability to rise to the occasion during crucial moments.