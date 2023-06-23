Who is on the NHL board of governors? What is their role?

The NHL is governed by the Board of Governors, a body consisting of representatives from each member club. Led by the Chairman, Jeremy Jacobs, who is also the owner of the Boston Bruins, the Board plays a pivotal role in establishing league policies and upholding its constitution. Comprising of team owners and their designated alternates, the Board of Governors convenes twice a year to address various responsibilities crucial to the functioning of the League.

Each member club appoints a Governor to represent their interests on the Board of Governors. Typically, this individual is the owner of the respective club. Additionally, two alternate representatives are appointed to assist the Governor and provide backup when necessary. Together, these representatives form the collective voice of the teams, ensuring that the league operates smoothly and adheres to established guidelines.

Responsibilities:

Rule Changes: The Board reviews and approves any proposed modifications to the league's rules. This responsibility ensures that the game remains fair, exciting, and in line with the evolving needs of the sport. Commissioner Selection: The hiring and firing of the NHL Commissioner lies within the purview of the Board of Governors. They play a vital role in selecting a leader who will guide the league and address its strategic vision. Club Transactions: Any significant transactions involving member clubs, such as purchases, sales, or relocations, require the Board's review and approval. This oversight helps maintain the stability and balance of the league. Salary Caps: The Board reviews and approves the salary caps for member clubs, ensuring competitive balance and financial viability throughout the league. Schedule Structure: Any proposed changes to the structure of the game schedule, including regular season format and playoff structure, fall under the jurisdiction of the Board. Their decisions impact the overall fan experience and the logistics of team operations.

Through their collective expertise and guidance, the Board of Governors ensures that the NHL remains a premier ice hockey league that captivates fans worldwide.

Anticipation Builds for the 2023 NHL Draft

The highly anticipated 2023 NHL draft is set to take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, generating excitement among hockey fans and scouts. The event will kick off with the initial round on Wednesday, June 28, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

This round holds immense significance as it features the top prospects who are expected to shape the league's future. ESPN will televise the opening round, providing comprehensive coverage with expert analysis and behind-the-scenes insights into team decisions.

For fans following the later rounds, NHL Network will broadcast rounds 2 through 7 on Thursday, starting at 11 a.m. ET. Those preferring online access can stream the first round of the 2023 Draft on the ESPN app and ESPN+.

