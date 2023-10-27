Who is Nikita Zadorov's wife? All you need to know about Flame Star's spouse Aleksandra Zadorova

Nikita Zadorov, the Calgary Flames' star defenceman, is not just known for his prowess on the ice. He has a heartwarming family life. His beloved wife, Aleksandra Fedorova, hails from Russia, and the couple has been together for several years, celebrating their seventh anniversary recently.

Aleksandra and Nikita live in Canada, raising two beautiful daughters. Their love for adventure and sports has made their journey even more exciting. They enjoy going on hikes, exploring new countries, and, of course, watching sports.

Nikita Zadorov's professional career in the NHL has notable achievements. Currently playing for the Calgary Flames, he joined the team as a defenceman in the 2021-2022 season, having previously played for the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche. Zadorov, representing Russia in international competitions, proudly brought home the 2019 Slovakia World Championship.

Aleksandra Fedorova, who initially resided in Russia, moved to the United States with Nikita during his time with the Colorado Avalanche. She is known for her passion for fashion, American football, ice hockey, cooking and traveling. The couple's journey into parenthood began in 2017 with the birth of their first daughter, Sophie, followed by the arrival of their younger daughter, Stephanie, in 2020.

The pair's relationship timeline is filled with love and adventure, from their engagement in 2015 to their picturesque honeymoon in the Maldives. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary in 2016 and have continued to explore the world together, visiting destinations across Europe and Asia.

Nikita and Aleksandra's love for travel and dedication to each other and their family have undoubtedly solidified their bond. Their fans eagerly follow their journey, and the couple's love story continues to inspire many.

Concern grows as Nikita Zadorov critiques Calgary Flames' performance

Nikita Zadorov's candid criticism of the Calgary Flames has sparked concern among fans. Zadorov, ahead of their seventh game, didn't hold back, pointing out the team's lack of unity, emphasizing individual play over teamwork. These candid remarks resonated with fans disheartened by the Flames' lackluster start to the season, compounded by a disappointing five-game road trip.

What adds to the perplexity is that the Flames retained their roster from the previous season, dampening the optimism surrounding them during training camp. With the removal of Darryl Sutter as head coach, the responsibility now squarely rests on the players to step up, a fact emphasized by Nikita Zadorov himself.

Despite the change in leadership, the players have yet to rise to the occasion. Blake Coleman's frustration following another game loss mirrors the mounting concern and disappointment shared by players.