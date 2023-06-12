Who owns Florida Panthers? Exploring the ownership details of 'The Cats'

Vincent J. Viola, with a net worth of $3.2 billion, is the proud owner of the Florida Panthers, an NHL team based in Florida. Viola acquired the Panthers in 2013 for a relatively modest $160 million.

Established in 1993, the team is currently valued at $550 million, making it the second least valuable organization in the NHL. However, the Panthers' value has experienced a remarkable 22% increase compared to the previous year's estimate of $450 million.

Viola's ownership of the Panthers represents his sole sports franchise ownership, although he and his wife also possess two thoroughbred racehorses, St. Elias Stables and Always Dreaming.

Under Viola's leadership, the Florida Panthers have been experiencing their peak performance, and winning the prestigious Stanley Cup could have significant implications for the team's value.

The Stanley Cup victory brings enhanced visibility, media attention, and heightened fan engagement, leading to increased ticket sales, merchandise revenue, and sponsorship opportunities.

Given their current standing as the least profitable team in the league, a Cup win could particularly benefit the Panthers by attracting more fans on social media and boosting their operating income.

A look into the life of Vincent J. Viola: Owner of the Florida Panthers

Vincent J. Viola is the Chairman, Owner, and Governor of Sunrise Sports & Entertainment along with the Florida Panthers. He is also the Chairman of the Florida Panthers Foundation. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Viola is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and New York Law School.

He co-founded Virtu Financial, a leading provider of financial technology products and services, and served as Chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange from 2001 to 2004.

Since acquiring the Florida Panthers in 2013, Viola's leadership has transformed the team's on-ice performance, culminating in their 2021-22 Presidents' Trophy win.

Beyond the game, Viola has made significant investments in the local community, focusing on growing the sport of hockey in Florida and making a positive impact on the lives of South Floridians.

Under Viola's guidance, the Florida Panthers Foundation has expanded its mission to serve veterans, children's education, wildlife conservation, and youth hockey development.

The Foundation has provided free educational programming to local schools and supported community outreach programs, grant initiatives, and partnerships with local organizations.

Viola's commitment to diversity and inclusion is demonstrated through his participation in the NHL's Executive Inclusion Council and his efforts to combat racism and promote diversity within the league.

He has also revitalized Fort Lauderdale's War Memorial Auditorium and constructed the Baptist Health IcePlex, a facility that will increase access to hockey for thousands of residents.

In addition to his sports ventures, Viola is a lifelong horse racing enthusiast and owner of St. Elias Stables, with notable victories in prestigious races such as the Kentucky Derby and the Breeder's Cup Classic.

Viola, together with his wife Teresa, is a dedicated family man with three sons and several grandchildren.

