Who owns the Pittsburgh Penguins? All you need to know about the controversial owners

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the most storied franchises in the NHL, having won multiple Stanley Cup championships over the years. However, the ownership of the team has come under scrutiny in recent times. The Fenway Sports Group (FSG) took over from previous owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle in December 2021.

Since the takeover, there has been a sense of uncertainty surrounding the Penguins' ownership structure. The FSG has been intensely focused on business development in the Hill District Redevelopment, partnerships, and the brand, which is undoubtedly a benefit to the city.

However, little has been said about the hockey side of things, leaving fans to wonder who is really in charge.

The Pittsburgh Penguins' struggles on the ice this season have only added fuel to the fire. The team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006, resulting in chants of "Fire Hextall" during the final regular season game of the season.

General manager Ron Hextall was fired after the incident as many fans said that changes need to be made to get the team back on track.

Meanwhile, Mario Lemieux, the team's former owner and iconic player, has largely been absent since the sale. Despite initial announcements that he would remain involved in hockey operations, Lemieux's ownership share is believed to be little more than a token of appreciation.

While Burke serves as the president of hockey operations, it is unclear who is truly in charge of the team.

A group of minority owners sued former co-owners of the Pittsburgh Penguins

Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle

In December 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins were sold to Fenway Sports Group, but not without some drama. A group of minority owners sued former co-owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle, accusing them of pushing the deal through without their input. This financial dispute led to Lemieux's absence for the majority of the 2022-23 season.

However, it seems that the two sides have mended fences, as Penguins' alternative governor Dave Beeston recently stated that Lemieux is "welcome" and "wanted back whenever he wants."

Lemieux, who has maintained a minority ownership in the Pittsburgh Penguins, is expected to have a more prominent role moving forward.

It remains to be seen what role Lemieux will play in the future of the Penguins, but his return is sure to be a positive development for the team and its fans. As the franchise looks to rebuild and compete once again for the Stanley Cup, having one of its most iconic figures back in the fold can only be a good thing.

