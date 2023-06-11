Who owns the Vegas Golden Knights? Exploring the ownership details of the NHL franchise

The Vegas Golden Knights, an NHL franchise based in Las Vegas, Nevada, has captured the hearts of hockey fans since their inception. Behind the success of this remarkable team lies a consortium led by two prominent figures: Bill Foley and the Maloof family. Together, they form Black Knight Sports & Entertainment, the proud owners of the Vegas Golden Knights. Let's delve into the ownership details of this captivating NHL franchise.

Bill Foley, renowned for his expertise in finance, sports, and hospitality, has established himself as one of the nation's foremost businessmen and philanthropists. Serving as the Chairman of the Foley Entertainment Group, Foley has played a pivotal role in the success of the Vegas Golden Knights. Under his guidance, the team has flourished both on and off the ice.

Black Knight Sports & Entertainment oversee a diverse portfolio of properties. In addition to the Vegas Golden Knights, they also own the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, the IFL's Vegas Knight Hawks, The Dollar Loan Center, the Hotel Les Mars, Hotel Californian, Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard, and Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Bill Foley and his wife Carol are deeply committed to philanthropy, particularly in the field of children's education. Their charitable endeavors include the Foley Family Charitable Foundation, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, and the Folded Flag Foundation. Through these organizations, the Foleys have made a significant impact in supporting various causes, reflecting their dedication to giving back to the community.

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the verge of clinching their first-ever Stanley Cup after a hard-fought victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 4. The Golden Knights took an early lead with Chandler Stephenson scoring just 1:39 into the game, and added another goal in the second period. William Karlsson extended the lead to 3-0, appearing to put the Panthers on the cusp of a blowout defeat.

However, the Panthers rallied back with Brandon Montour's fortunate goal late in the second period, followed by an early third-period goal from Aleksander Barkov, injecting new life into the FLA Live Arena. Despite a furious onslaught from Florida in the third period, Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill stood tall, making some remarkable saves to preserve the lead. One notable save came in the dying seconds when Hill denied Matthew Tkachuk's last-ditch effort to tie the game.

Chandler Stephenson's redemption was a significant storyline of the game. After a sub-par performance in Game 3, Stephenson bounced back with two crucial goals, showcasing his resilience and contributing to the Golden Knights' victory. The team dominated possession with Stephenson on the ice, controlling the majority of scoring chances and expected goals.

Hill continued his outstanding playoff run, frustrating the Panthers with his stellar goaltending. He has been instrumental in the Golden Knights' success, consistently denying high-quality scoring opportunities. His impressive performance in Game 4 puts Vegas just one win away from capturing the Stanley Cup, solidifying his case for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are facing a must-win situation in Game 5. With Matthew Tkachuk seemingly battling an injury and not at his usual best, Florida needs secondary contributors to step up. The team's depth players must provide additional scoring support to keep their hopes alive in the series.

