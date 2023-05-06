Who is P.K. Subban's ex-fiancee? Meet Lindsey Vonn 

P.K. Subban, a former professional hockey player, addressed the end of his engagement with Lindsey Vonn in 2022.

Lindsey Vonn, born Lindsey Caroline Kildow in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a former American alpine ski racer who competed for the US Ski Team. She is considered one of the greatest ski racers of all time and has won several titles and awards throughout her career.

She grew up in Burnsville, Minnesota, where she began skiing at the age of two. Her father, who had won a national junior title before an injury, pushed her hard. His encouragements led to her moving into Erich Sailer's development program at Burnsville's Buck Hill.

Vonn's passion for skiing grew with time. When she was nine years old, she met Olympic gold medalist ski racer Picabo Street, whom she considers her hero and role model. Street later served as Vonn's mentor in skiing. Vonn commuted to Colorado to train for several years before her family moved to Vail, Colorado, in the late 1990s.

Despite not attending a traditional four-year university, Vonn pursued her education through the University of Missouri High School's online program offered by the Center for Distance and Independent Study. She speaks German fluently, and in 2018, she participated in the four-day Harvard Business School's "The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports" program.

She has also won a record eight World Cup season titles in downhill discipline and five titles in super-G. Vonn won 82 World Cup races in her career, a women's record until Mikaela Shiffrin surpassed it in January 2023. In addition to her sporting achievements, Vonn has appeared in various magazines, including the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. She has also won several awards, including the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award in 2010.

Lindsey Vonn endured multiple injuries during her skiing career and ultimately retired from the sport in 2019. Prior to her retirement, she was previously married to fellow ski racer Thomas Vonn and was also in a relationship with golfer Tiger Woods. Subsequently, Vonn became engaged to P.K. Subban after being in a relationship with him for three years, publicly announcing their engagement in August 2019.

However, the couple confirmed their separation in December 2022.

A look at P.K. Subban NHL career

P.K. Subban had a successful 13-season career in the NHL, playing for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils. He was drafted in 2007 by the Canadiens and quickly became a standout defenseman, earning a Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman in 2013.

P.K. Subban was known for his offensive skills, scoring 467 points in 834 games, and was a three-time NHL All-Star. He also won the King Clancy Trophy in 2020 for his humanitarian contributions off the ice. After announcing his retirement in 2022, Subban will be remembered as one of the top defensemen of his generation.

