Who is Pascal Vincent? All you need to know about Blue Jackets' new HC

Pascal Vincent, a notable figure in the world of hockey, has assumed the role of head coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets after Mike Babcock's resignation.

Born on Sept. 22, 1971, in Canada, Vincent's hockey journey began as a player in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). During the 1988-89 season, he made his debut with the St. Jean Castors, and over the next few years, continued to hone his skills, playing for various QMJHL teams such as Laval and Verdun, ultimately ending his junior career in 1992.

Transitioning from a player to a coach and manager, Pascal Vincent embarked on a new phase in his hockey career. He began as an assistant coach for the St. Jean Lynx in the QMJHL and later took on the role of head coach for Laval-Laurentides-Lanaudiere (LLL) Regents in the Quebec AAA Midget Hockey League.

Vincent's coaching journey took a significant turn when he joined the Screaming Eagles as an assistant coach during the 1999-2000 QMJHL season. Shortly thereafter, in October of the same year, he was promoted to head coach and also assumed the role of the team's general manager.

Throughout his coaching career, Pascal Vincent received recognition and accolades for his impressive achievements. In 2007, he signed a two-year contract extension with the Screaming Eagles and was honored with the Maurice Filion Trophy, an award that recognized him as the QMJHL's top general manager. His coaching abilities were further acknowledged in 2008 when he was presented with the Ron Lapointe Trophy, recognizing him as the QMJHL's top coach.

In his hockey coaching tenure in the QMJHL, Pascal Vincent also achieved a significant milestone by earning his 300th career win in the league on Jan. 1, 2008.

Pascal Vincent steps into the NHL

Vincent's journey continued to evolve as he transitioned to the National Hockey League (NHL). In July 2011, he took on the role of an assistant coach for the Winnipeg Jets, marking a significant milestone in his coaching career. After five years in this capacity, the Jets promoted him to the position of head coach for their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, in 2016.

Vincent's remarkable contributions to the Manitoba Moose were further acknowledged when he was honored with the title of the most outstanding coach for the 2017-18 AHL season. However, his career took a new turn on June 24, 2021, when he left his position with the Manitoba Moose to join the coaching staff of the Columbus Blue Jackets.