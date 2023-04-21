Who is Patrice Bergeron's father, Gerald? Meet the Bruins captain's dad who is battling cancer

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron's father Gerard Cleary was a foreman for the city who worked long hours to provide for the family. He used to pay for Bergeron's expensive hockey gear and fees.

The news of Patrice Bergeron's father battling cancer must have been a tough one to bear for the hockey player. Reports have surfaced that Bergeron was eager to play in front of his father during the game in Montreal, possibly for the last time.

Despite his desire to be on the ice, some sources have suggested that playing may not have been the best decision for his health and well-being. It deprived Bruins of his captaincy, and the absence was felt in the loss to the Panthers.

Patrice Bergeron's father is truly a hero for the NHL star. Despite his demanding job, Gerard made time for his sons, driving them to practices and games and being there for them in moments of need.

Bergeron credits his parents' unconditional support and guidance for helping him stay grounded and giving him the strength to pursue his dreams of playing professionally. Bergeron's family-first mentality is something he and his wife Stephanie have adopted in their own home as parents.

More about Patrice Bergeron's impressive NHL career

Patrice Bergeron in action

Patrice Bergeron was selected by the Boston Bruins in the second round (No. 45) in the 2003 NHL Draft. He arrived that fall at just 18 years old and impressed with 16 goals and 39 points in 71 games, finishing eighth in the Calder Trophy voting.

Bergeron spent the 2004-05 season with Providence of the American Hockey League and finished with 21 goals and 61 points in 68 games. But he'd never see the minors again.

Despite missing all but 10 games of 2007-08 season because of a concussion, Bergeron's influence on the ice and inside the dressing room continued to grow. In Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals, Bergeron scored two goals. The Bruins claimed their sixth title after seven hard-fought games against the Vancouver Canucks.

This made Patrick Bergeron a member of the elite Triple Gold Club, reserved for players who've won a gold medal at the Olympics, a World Championship, and the Stanley Cup.

In 2011-12, he led the NHL in plus-minus (plus 36), finished second in faceoff win percentage (59.3) and won his first Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward.

Poll : 0 votes