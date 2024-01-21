Who is Patrick Roy's ex-wife? All we know about Michele Piuze

Patrick Roy, the legendary goaltender and current New York Islanders head coach, was once married to a skilled esthetician, Michele Piuze. According to Geneanet, Piuze is the daughter of Michel PIUZE and Laurette Deschenes.

Patrick Roy and Michele Piuze tied the knot on June 9, 1990, and share three children: Jonathan, Frederick, and Jana. Notably, both Frederick and Jonathan played for the Quebec Remparts during their father's coaching tenure, with Jonathan later shifting gears to pursue a career in music.

However, the marital journey faced challenges, and in early 2003, Roy and Piuze decided to part ways. Despite the divorce, Michele Piuze is an expert in the field of aesthetics and medical care.

Michele Piuze's Education and Career

Michele Piuze (Source: https://www.cliniquempmedic.com/a-propos)

Michele Piuze, a qualified esthetician and laser technician, boasts an impressive background. Her academic pursuits led her to become a Canadian and American Medical Assistant, completing training as a Physician Assistant in American Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery in Los Angeles.

Embarking on her career in aesthetics, Michele established IZBA SPA AND IZBA MEDIC from 1996 to 2011, catering to a clientele she holds dear. After taking a hiatus for personal reasons, she returned to her passion in 2018, founding MP MEDIC District Beaute.

Under her leadership, MP MEDIC has flourished, offering a comprehensive range of aesthetic and medical-aesthetic treatments. The clinic, founded by Michele Piuze 35 years ago, is renowned for its cutting-edge laser technology treatments in a warm and soothing atmosphere.

Michele's dedication to customer satisfaction is evident in her meticulous attention to detail. The clinic's services include aesthetic treatments, laser treatments such as photorejuvenation, tattoo removal, acne scars, PRP (Blood Plasma), fillers, botulinum toxin (Botox, Dysport), and more.

MP MEDIC District Beauty, now situated at STE FOY HQ, continues to thrive under Michele's leadership.

New York Islanders new head coach Patrick Roy

After resigning from the Colorado Avalanche in 2016, Patrick Roy eagerly sought another chance to coach in the NHL. His opportunity has finally arrived since the New York Islanders appointed him to replace Lane Lambert. Reflecting on his past departure, Roy acknowledged:

“It means a lot. When I left Colorado, I thought the phone would ring faster. But it did not, and I understood that the way I left Colorado was probably not the best way to do things.”

General Manager Lou Lamoriello expressed confidence in Patrick Roy's ability to lead the Islanders to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite recent struggles, the Islanders, just two points behind the wild card, anticipate a positive impact from Roy as he debuts against the Dallas Stars on Sunday.