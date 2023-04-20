Who is Paul Stastny's wife, Haley? A glimpse into personal life of Carolina Hurricanes star

Paul Stastny, a well-known professional ice hockey player, has been married to Haley Fowler, a professor of climate change impact at Newcastle University, since July 12, 2014. The couple met several years before they got married and dated for a while before tying the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Denver, Colorado.

Stastny, born on December 27, 1985, in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, is a center for the Carolina Hurricanes of the NHL. He has played for several teams, including the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets and the Vegas Golden Knights. Stastny comes from a family of hockey players, with his father, Peter Stastny, and his uncle, Anton Stastny, both having played in the NHL.

Haley Fowler, meanwhile, is an accomplished academic who specializes in climate change impacts. She obtained her Ph.D. in Atmospheric Science from Colorado State University in 2012 and has gone on to conduct research on the impact of climate change on various sectors, including agriculture, water resources,and energy. She's currently a professor of climate change impact at Newcastle University in the United Kingdom.

Paul Stastny and Fowler met several years before they got married and began dating soon after. The couple kept their relationship low-key, but it was clear that they were very much in love.

In 2014, they decided to take their relationship to the next level and got married in a beautiful ceremony in Denver, Colorado. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends, and it was a joyous occasion that marked the beginning of their new life together.

How has Paul Stastny fared in NHL?

Paul Stastny signed with the Vegas Golden Knights in July 2018. He had a successful playoff run with the Winnipeg Jets, where he had 15 points before they were eliminated by Vegas in the Western Conference Final.

Stastny signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes in August 2022, after playing for the Winnipeg Jets, Golden Knights, St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche.

Paul Stastny's rookie year in 2006-07 was a record-breaking one, as he set a League record with a 20-game point streak for a rookie and a rookie record with a 15-game road point streak.

He finished second in Calder Trophy voting and earned a spot on the NHL All-Rookie Team. Stastny continued to produce the goods in subsequent seasons, leading the Colorado Avalanche in scoring in 2007-08 and earning a team-leading 79 points in 2009-10.

He also represented the United States at the 2013 World Championship, leading the team with 15 points and helping them win a bronze medal. Paul Stastny signed with the St. Louis Blues in 2014 and played nearly four seasons before being traded to the Jets in 2018. He signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes