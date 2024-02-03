Who is performing at NHL All-Star Game 2024? Full details on Half-Time show, other artists set to grace the ice

The NHL All-Star Game 2024 is gearing up to be an unforgettable event, not just for the on-ice action but also for the star-studded musical performances.

Canadian pop sensation Tate McRae is set to headline the highly anticipated halftime show at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC and stream live on ESPN+.

McRae first burst onto the scene in 2017 with her viral hit "One Day," paving the way for her smash debut EP "All the Things I Never Said" in 2020. But her global breakout single "You Broke Me First" launched the young artist to stardom in 2020, climbing to No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tate McRae’s success continued with her EP "Too Young To Be Sad," which gained popularity on Spotify in 2021. Her debut album, "I Used To Think I Could Fly," ranked No. 13 on the US Billboard 200.

In 2023, Tate McRae achieved a milestone with the release of "Greedy," which ranked No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She released her second studio album, "Think Later." Another one of McRae's singles, "Exes," also made it onto the Billboard Hot 100, reaching No. 34.

Other artists performing at the NHL All-Star Game 2024

The NHL All-Star festivities will feature performances from several top artists, including:

Loud Luxury: The duo of DJs known for their electronic and dance music rhythms will kick off the player introductions with their electrifying performance, setting the energy levels soaring right from the beginning.

The Reklaws: A country music duo will bring their distinct style to the Canadian national anthem by delivering a live rendition of "O Canada" that captures their unique musical essence.

Kiana Ledé: An R&B singer performing "The Star-Spangled Banner," offering her vocal talents to the American national anthem.

To ensure inclusivity for all attendees, Lisa Faria will provide American Sign Language interpretation for all performances.

With such a lineup of artists to grace the ice, the NHL All-Star Game 2024 promises to be a magnificent celebration of top-tier hockey and the rich tapestry of music and culture.