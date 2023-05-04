Who was Petr Klima? Everything about the NHL veteran forward who passed away today

Petr Klima, a former NHL forward who scored a historic goal in the Stanley Cup Final, passed away on Thursday at the age of 58. Klima's memorable goal in Game 1 of the 1990 Final, which ended the longest game in Final history, helped the Edmonton Oilers capture their fifth Stanley Cup.

Edmonton Oilers @EdmontonOilers



The forward scored one of the most iconic goals in team history, tallying the triple-OT winner in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston. We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of #Oilers alum Petr Klima & extend our condolences to his family & all loved ones.The forward scored one of the most iconic goals in team history, tallying the triple-OT winner in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston. We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of #Oilers alum Petr Klima & extend our condolences to his family & all loved ones.The forward scored one of the most iconic goals in team history, tallying the triple-OT winner in Game 1 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Final vs. Boston. https://t.co/EIJCUnRoPU

Klima was born in Czechoslovakia and was the first player from the country to defect straight to an NHL team. He was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1983 NHL Draft and had a strong rookie season with 56 points in 74 games. Klima was later traded to the Oilers in 1989 and played a key role in their championship run the following year.

Petr Klima played for several teams in his NHL career, including the Red Wings, Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He compiled 573 points in 786 games and had 52 points in 95 playoff games. Klima was known for his speed and his ability to score clutch goals, including the overtime winner in the 1990 Stanley Cup Final.

After retiring from the NHL in 1999, Klima returned to his native Czech Republic and became a successful coach. He also has twin sons, Kelly and Kevin, who currently play in the Czech Extraliga.

Petr Klima's legacy in the NHL will be remembered for his historic goal with the Oilers and his contributions to several teams throughout his career. He will be greatly missed by the hockey community and his family.

Petr Klima's Disciplinary Woes and Road to Redemption with the Detroit Red Wings

Petr Klima was a talented forward for the Detroit Red Wings in the late 1980s, but his disciplinary issues often caused problems for the team. Klima was suspended indefinitely, along with teammate Bob Probert, for breaking team rules in September 1988.

The Red Wings' front office said that they would trade Klima. He was not allowed to return to the team until he had his drinking under control. Klima missed the start of the 1988-89 season and was officially reinstated on October 13, 1988. However, he was immediately sent down to Adirondack in the AHL.

Klima made his return to the Red Wings on November 6, 1988, where he contributed an assist in his first game back. At his first practice, he apologized to his teammates for his past behavior, which was often related to alcohol.

During his time away from the team, Klima roomed with Probert, who was also struggling with substance abuse issues. While Klima managed to stay clean, Probert's problems would continue for several years.

Poll : 0 votes