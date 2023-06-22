Who was Pierre Lacroix? All you need to know about late hockey executive inducted into Hall of Fame

Pierre Lacroix was a well-known hockey executive who tragically passed away in 2020 due to COVID-19-related health issues. From 1994 until 2006, he was the Colorado Avalanche's president and general manager.

Joe Sakic, a member of the Avalanche community, was appointed to the renowned Hockey Hall of Fame committee earlier in 2023. Pierre Lacroix, the brains behind two Stanley Cup-winning teams, was duly inducted into the esteemed Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday thanks to a vote by the same committee.

Lacroix was instrumental in managing the Avalanche's move from Quebec City, which marked the start of a new era. The organization flourished under his leadership, winning its first two championships in 1996 and 2001. Under Lacroix's direction, the Avalanche dominated the league, winning nine straight division championships and making six trips to the Western Conference Finals.

Pierre Lacroix’s hockey career achievements

The Quebec Nordiques moved to Denver in 1995 when Pierre Lacroix held the responsibilities of the team, being an architect until his resignation in 1997. During the 1995-96 NHL season, Lacroix made the historic trade for goaltender Patrick Roy, which was crucial in achieving a Stanley Cup victory that season.

The team's triumphant Stanley Cup victory in 2001 was further aided by his shrewd acquisitions of great defensemen Ray Bourque and Rob Blake during the 1999-2000 and 2000-2001 NHL seasons, respectively.

Jose Theodore, a former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner who was struggling and injured at the time, was swapped for goaltender David Aebischer by Lacroix. The community's media and supporters criticized this deal on March 8, 2006, which persisted in varied degrees during Theodore's brief time with the Avalanche.

Lacroix decided to leave his post as general manager on May 12, 2006. He moved into a new role as the team's president. Later, on May 10, 2013, he announced his retirement from the position of president and transitioned into an advising position inside the company.

Pierre Lacroix was inducted into the prestigious Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in honor of his substantial contributions to the Colorado Avalanche for the first time on April 8, 2008.

Besides everything, Colorado would never forget Lacroix for his undeniable contributions to the city. The Colorado Avalanche Charity Fund (CACF) was started due to Lacroix's dedication to charitable giving and community involvement. The CACF generously donated nearly $11 million to numerous charity organizations in Colorado between 1995 and 2006 and finally received recognition in 2001.

