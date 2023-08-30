Who is the Pittsburgh Penguins mascot? Entire history behind franchise's cheer team

NHL team Pittsburgh Penguins have an equally captivating off-ice presence in the form of their beloved mascot, Iceburgh.

However, the journey to Iceburgh's popularity is rooted in a fascinating history that began with the team's first-ever mascot, Penguin Pete.

Iceburgh: A modern icon for Pittsburgh Penguins

For two decades, from around 1972, the Pittsburgh Penguins operated without a mascot.

It wasn't until the team's consecutive victories and soaring fan support during back-to-back Stanley Cup triumphs that the idea of adopting a new mascot was envisaged.

Coach Bob Johnson's wife, Martha, suggested the introduction of a fresh official mascot, preferably not a real-life penguin. This notion was influenced by the rights held by Youngstown State University in Ohio over a penguin mascot named Pete.

Consequently, the Pittsburgh Penguins held a naming contest for their new mascot, facilitated by a local restaurant chain. The result? The birth of "Iceburgh," a name that's now quite popular among Penguins fans.

Iceburgh, resembling the majestic King Penguin, made his debut during the 1992-93 season. Donning his signature jersey numbered 00, Iceburgh swiftly endeared itself to fans.

Beyond the rink, Iceburgh expanded its fame by featuring in the 1995 film "Sudden Death," starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. Filmed at the Pittsburgh Civic Arena, the movie introduced Iceburgh to a broader audience.

Since then, Iceburgh has risen to become one of the most recognizable mascots in the United States. Engaging in community events, gracing the NHL All-Star Game annually and even being part of the opening of ESPN's SportsCenter, Iceburgh has consolidated its place in Penguins' history and hearts.

Penguin Pete: A historic beginning

Before Iceburgh's reign, the Pittsburgh Penguins embarked on their mascot journey with the introduction of Penguin Pete.

Seeking to reinvigorate their strategy and appeal to fans, the Penguins welcomed an unexpected member to their ranks: a Humboldt penguin hailing from Ecuador. Penguin Pete, as it came to be known, was lent to the team by the Highland Park Zoo, now the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

Pete even received specialized ice skates, crafted by CCM in Canada, and was taught to skate by a University of Pittsburgh student. However, Penguin Pete's story took a somber turn when it passed away due to pneumonia in November 1968. This unfortunate event shed light on concerns regarding animal welfare, particularly Pete's living conditions.

After the loss of Pete, the Penguins made an attempt to continue the Penguin mascot legacy with Re-Pete, another Humboldt penguin. Debuting during the 1971-1972 season, Re-Pete's tenure was relatively short-lived, though.