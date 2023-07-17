The NHL Immaculate Grid - Puckdoku - is available for July 17 and continues to gain popularity day in and day out.

Every day at midnight, a new grid is released that puts hockey fans on the duty of proving their knowledge of the National Hockey League. The NHL Immaculate Grid for July 17 presents another distinctive 3x3 quiz.

This grid is a bit different as instead of an accomplishment, it is a position along with the five teams listed.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for July 17

Phil Kessel is the answer to one grid

Box 1: Who has played for the Arizona Coyotes and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Phil Kessel.

Box 2: Who has played for the Arizona Coyotes and Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Nick Bjugstad.

Box 3: Who is a goalie that played for the Arizona Coyotes?

Answer: Curtis Joseph.

Box 4: Who has played for the Seattle Kraken and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Chris Tanev.

Box 5: Who has played for the Seattle Kraken and Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Adam Larsson.

Box 6: Who is a goalie that played for the Seattle Kraken?

Answer: Philipp Grubauer.

Box 7: Who has played for the Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins?

Answer: Jamie Oleksiak.

Box 8: Who has played for the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers?

Answer: Shawn Horcoff.

Box 9: Who is a goalie that played for the Dallas Stars?

Answer: Jake Oettinger.

Those are the NHL Immaculate Grid answers for today. Participants can, however, fill in the boxes with different answers but they must ensure that their guesses are correct to get an immaculate score.

