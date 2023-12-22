Who is playing in goal tonight for Blackhawks against Canadiens? Chicago make judgement call

The Chicago Blackhawks are gearing up to host the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at United Center. The puck drop is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. ET. Hockey enthusiasts can catch the event live on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+.

Quoting Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson, NHL insider Charlie Roumeliotis took to X (Twitter) to unveil some critical lineup decisions, confirming that Kevin Korchinski and Jarred Tinordi will make their return to the Blackhawks' roster. Philipp Kurashev, who missed the last game due to illness, is also set to hit the ice.

The headline news, however, revolves around the goaltending decision, with Roumeliotis reporting that Petr Mrazek will be guarding the nets against the Canadiens.

Mrazek boasts an 8-10-0 record this season, with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. His standout performance in the recent 3-2 victory against the Colorado Avalanche likely influenced the coaching staff's decision to have him face the Canadiens.

"Luke Richardson confirms Kevin Korchinski and Jarred Tinordi will return to the lineup," Roumeliotis wrote on X. "Same with Philipp Kurashev, who missed last game with an illness. Petr Mrazek starts in goal tonight vs. Montreal."

Providing a glimpse into the Blackhawks' morning skate lineup, Charlie Roumeliotis listed the forward lines and defensive pairings, showcasing the strategic composition of the team for the crucial clash. The roster includes notable names like Lukas Reichel, Connor Bedard, Philipp Kurashev and the returning players Korchinski and Tinordi.

Chicago Blackhawks morning skate lineup:

Forwards

Reichel-Bedard-Donato

Kurashev-T. Johnson-Raddysh

Foligno-Dickinson-Blackwell

Beauvillier-Entwistle-R. Johnson

Defenceman

Phillips-Murphy

Tinordi-Crevier

Korchinski-Zaitsev

Goalie

Mrazek

Söderblom

Extra: Guttman, Kaiser, Roos

Not practicing: Vlasic (injured)

It remains uncertain whether Vlasic will be back in action before the Christmas break. According to coach Luke Richardson, Vlasic's recovery is progressing faster than Seth Jones, who is expected to sit out the next three games due to a shoulder injury. In 27 appearances this NHL season, Vlasic has contributed six points, taking 29 shots on goal, making 51 blocked shots and recording 19 hits.

Hawks vs. Habs: Recent games

In their previous outing on Dec. 19, Chicago secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the Colorado Avalanche on home ice. On the other side, the Montreal Canadiens faced a setback in their last game, losing 4-3 in overtime on the road against the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 21.

As the Hawks and Habs prepare to square off, the goaltending prowess of Petr Mrazek and the strategic lineup choices will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of this exciting matchup at the United Center. Hockey fans are in for a treat as these two teams vie for supremacy on the ice.