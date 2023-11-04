Who is Raphael Lavoie? All we know about Edmonton Oilers rookie winger

On a Friday evening, the Edmonton Oilers made a notable announcement: they would be calling up Raphael Lavoie, a 23-year-old winger, to play this season. While Lavoie may be a relatively unknown name to many, his journey to the NHL is marked by hard work and dedication, and his potential impact on the team is generating plenty of excitement.

Expand Tweet

Lavoie, hailing from Chambly, Quebec, was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft. Since then, he has spent the past four seasons with the Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. It was during the 2022-23 season that Lavoie truly broke out, catching the attention of the Oilers' management with his impressive performance.

In 61 games, he managed to tally an impressive 25 goals and 45 points. His abilities weren't limited to the regular season, as he scored a goal in Bakersfield's two playoff games. This kind of success in the AHL is often a clear sign that a player is ready for the big stage.

Before his call-up to the Edmonton Oilers, Lavoie had an exceptional preseason, which generated considerable buzz among fans and analysts. However, despite his strong showing, he was initially sent to the AHL. Lavoie's response to this was nothing short of spectacular; he dominated in Bakersfield's first five games of the season, racking up four goals and seven points.

His recent Gordie Howe hat trick further solidified his case for a call-up.

Looking at his AHL career as a whole, Lavoie has scored an impressive 47 goals and accumulated 88 points in 141 games. These statistics prove that his call-up is well-deserved, and the Oilers are eager to see him in action at the NHL level.

Raphael Lavoie's expected placement in the Edmonton Oilers' roster

With the call-up of Raphael Lavoie, he will likely be replacing Connor Brown in the lineup. Brown had a challenging start to his season, with no points to his name in nine of Edmonton's games. This is particularly concerning given that Brown missed the previous season due to an ACL injury, which may still affect his performance.

Lavoie's arrival could give the team a fresh perspective and a new source of offensive firepower.

The big question is where Raphael Lavoie will fit into the Oilers' forward core. The team is currently dealing with cap constraints, and with Mattias Janmark also sidelined, they are expected to have only 11 forwards and six defensemen in the lineup unless Janmark is ready to play.