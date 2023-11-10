Who is Ray Ferraro's wife? All we know about first woman HOFer and Canucks AGM Catherine Granato

Ray Ferraro, 59, is a former Canadian hockey player who works for Sportsnet as a Vancouver Canucks broadcaster and hockey analyst for ESPN and TSN.

Ferraro used to play as a center in the NHL and had an 18-year career. He had stints with multiple teams in the league. Ferraro being one of the most well-known figures in the NHL community, there's always an aura of curiosity among fans to learn more about his personal life.

Ray Ferrao is happily married to Catherine Garnato aka Cammi, who is also a former hockey player. The couple tied the knot on Sept. 4, 2004, and has been together since.

They have two children, Riley Ferraro and Resse Ferraro. Riley, the elder child, is a junior hockey player, while Resse is pursuing his studies.

Notably, Ray Ferraro was previously married to Tracey Ferraro before marrying Catherine Garnato. However, due to relationship complexities, their marriage did not last long, and they reportedly divorced in the 2000s. Ferraro has two sons with his former wife Tracey: Landon and Matt Ferraro.

Ray Ferraro's wife Catherine Granato is a renowned former hockey player

Catherine Granato was born on Mar. 25, 1971, in Downer Grove, Illinois, U.S. She's the younger sister of Don Granato, the coach of the Buffalo Sabres. Her other brother is Tony Granato, who had a 13-year NHL career.

Cammi is a well-known former hockey player and was one of the first women inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010. She was also the captain of the U.S. women's hockey team that won the gold medal at the 1988 Winter Olympics.

She completed her graduation from Providence College and went on to play for Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Moreover, Ray Ferraro's wife, Catherine, also played for the Vancouver Griffins (NWHL) and the British Columbia Breakers (WWHL).

Cammi is now the assistant general manager of the Vancouver Canucks in the NHL and is also the host of the On the Bus With Cammie & AJ podcast.

Catherine, who comes from the same professional hockey background as Ray Ferraro, has been a source of inspiration for her husband.