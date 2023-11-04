Who is Rick Tocchet’s ex-wife? All we know about Vancouver Canucks coach’s former partner Lynne

Rick Tocchet, a former NHL player and current head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, had a significant chapter in his life with his ex-wife, Lynne Tocchet. Although their marital relationship ended in 2001, their story is an enduring one of friendship and co-parenting.

The couple welcomed their first child in 1999, but despite parting ways, they remained good friends. They have occasionally come together to celebrate their son Trevor's achievements. Rick's child has fond memories of trips and sporting events with his father, showcasing the strength of their bond.

Rick Tocchet's family background is steeped in sports, with his father, Fortunato, being a mechanic and his mother, Norma, supporting his early hockey endeavors. Tragically, Norma passed away in 2018 after a battle with brain cancer.

Lynne Tocchet, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, transitioned her life after the divorce. She became a business development leader at Discovery Land Company and worked in various roles related to interior design.

With a bachelor's degree in marketing from Penn State University, Lynne has had successful professional journey. Despite their divorce, Lynne and Rick Tocchet have maintained a strong and amicable connection.

That's evident in their continued co-parenting and celebratory moments, which have included sharing in Rick's Stanley Cup win in 2017. Their story is a testament to the enduring power of friendship and mutual support even in the face of challenges.

Rick Tocchet's son making his mark as a software engineer and lacrosse player

Rick Tocchet's son, Trevor Tocchet, was born on Dec. 8, 1999, in Paradise Valley, Arizona, while his father was playing for the Phoenix Coyotes.

He later moved to Pittsburgh with his mother, Lynne. Trevor graduated from Mt Lebanon Senior High School in 2014 before embarking on higher education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2018, where he pursued a Bachelor of Science. He graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors in Computer Science in 2022.

Trevor is not just an academic achiever; he's also a lacrosse player. His career has taken him to Seattle, where he works as a software engineer at Picket Homes, who specializes in residential technology transformation.

Despite his accomplishments, Trevor keeps a low profile on social media, maintaining a private Instagram account with a select group of followers and minimal activity on Facebook. His focus on his studies and career is evident in his pursuit of excellence away from the limelight.